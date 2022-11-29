Stormers sweat on Roos fitness, won’t rush Boks back

Ross Roche

The Stormers are sweating on the fitness of star eighthman Evan Roos ahead of a busy festive season that includes United Rugby Championship fixtures, and the much vaunted Champions Cup competition getting under way.

Roos picked up a rib injury early in the Springboks’ impressive win over England at Twickenham over the past weekend, but played on with the injury, which may have exacerbated it, before being replaced in the second half of the game.

The Stormers now face a nervy wait to see the severity of the injury to last season’s URC players and fans player of the season, who was expected to play a pivotal role in their festive season run.

“Our doctor informed us about Evan Roos and as soon as he is back he will have some scans and we will then have some diagnosis and feedback,” said Stormers assistant coach Rito Hlungwani.

“We are not sure if it is broken or not, so once we have heard from our specialist we will be in a better position to comment on it.”

Dayimani to stand in at 8

The blow will however be softened by the impressive form of loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani, who will most likely be the preferred candidate to take up the number eight mantle in Roos’ absence.

Dayimani has played most of his rugby for the Stormers at seven, and built a really good partnership with Roos and Deon Fourie, but played most of his rugby at eight before joining them ahead of last season’s first URC campaign.

“Hacjivah has been playing well at eight for us. He played eight quite a bit before when he was at the Lions. He is a versatile player, and has covered wing as well,” said Hlungwani.

“So he has been doing well and in the future we will consider playing him there again because he can cover both seven and eight comfortably.”

The Stormers will also have to decide how to phase their Bok players back in, after having returned from their end-of-year-tour, with national fringe players such as Fourie and Salmaan Moerat probably in line to play against the Dragons this weekend.

“In terms of the Springboks, we will work on a case-by-case basis. We have tried to create a plan for each individual. The guys who have played a lot of rugby will probably get a rest.

“But there are a few guys who haven’t played as much who will filter in when they return to the country,” explained Hlungwani.