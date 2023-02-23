John Dobson gets new Stormers deal: ‘This is a dream job for me’

Sports Reporter

United Rugby Championship winning coach of the Stormers John Dobson will be in charge of the team for another four years after securing a new deal with his employers.

Dobson, who won the inaugural URC title with the Cape-based team last season, will be at the helm of the Stormers until at least 2027.

Dobson has been involved with Western Province / Stormers rugby structures since 2010.

‘Dream job’

After winning a national championship with the Western Province U21 side, Dobson was appointed head coach of the senior Western Province team in 2015 and guided them to the Currie Cup title in 2017.

He was then appointed as Stormers head coach in 2020.

Dobson said that he could not be happier to continue as coach for the next four years.

“I grew up in Cape Town as part of a rugby family, so this is a dream job for me and I wouldn’t want to coach anywhere else,” said the Stormers boss.

“I have been very lucky to be surrounded by an outstanding coaching and support team and I am very excited about what we can achieve together in the coming years.

“This is a special place and we have a very real connection with the people who support this team, which makes this such a stimulating and rewarding environment.

“The structures we have set up here and the continuous stream of talent coming through in the region will hopefully combine to put this team where it should be among the best in the world.”