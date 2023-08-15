Timeline: Siya Kolisi’s long road back from a serious knee injury

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Siya Kolisi has recovered from what was thought to be a serious knee injury to be named captain of the Springboks for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The tournament kicks off on September 8.

Kolisi will play his first game since recovering from the knee injury this weekend when he leads the Springboks in a World Cup warm-up match against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Here is a timeline of Kolisi’s miraculous recovery

April 22 — The injury

On Saturday, April 22 this year Kolisi hurts his right knee in the first half while playing for the Sharks against Munster in a United Rugby Championship match in Durban.

Reports a day later suggest Kolisi has suffered a partial tear to his anterior cruciate ligaments (ACL). It is the flanker’s last game for the Sharks before joining Racing 92 in France after the World Cup.

Surgery to repair the ACL could keep the player sidelined for up to nine months.

Medics attand to Siya Kolisi’s knee during the Sharks match in April. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

April 28 – surgery

For days after the match in Durban not Kolisi, SA Rugby or the Sharks say a word about the injury, leaving everyone to speculate about its severity and the player’s chances of recovering in time for the World Cup.

Then, out of the blue, Kolisi makes something of a statement on social media, saying “Op went well, the hard work starts now. Thanks for all the prayers, messages and support.”

It was not known then, and it is not known today, exactly what surgery Kolisi underwent.

May 3 – SA Rugby respond

After not saying anything about the matter, due to the Popia Act, apparently, SA Rugby finally make a statement:

“We will monitor the rehabilitation of Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, following surgery on an injury suffered to his right knee in a recent United Rugby Championship match.

“Kolisi underwent the operation on Friday and Springbok team doctor Jerome Mampane and his medical team will continue to monitor his recovery and rehabilitation. Mampane said it was too early to make any reliable forecasts on when Kolisi may be able to return to play.”

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber is quoted as saying: “We wish Siya well during his recovery and we know that he will do everything possible to return to play soon as possible.”

May 26 – Kolisi on road back

Both Jacquess Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus say Kolisi is “hitting his markers” in his recovery process.

“We’ve been through this before and we know that Siya can play at a World Cup and do a good job of leading the team as that was what happened in 2019,” says Nienaber, referring to Kolisi’s injury and race against time to be fit for the 2019 World Cup.

Erasmus says he hopes the captain will be back in time for one of the Boks’ warm-up games, but states Kolisi will be given up until the tournament to prove his fitness. “He’s our captain … that’s why we are doing this. Even if he misses the first game against Scotland.”

June 3 – Doubts

Kolisi, writing on Instagram, expresses he has doubts and fears for his immediate rugby career.

“After my injury and surgery, I struggled with doubts, had many questions, and my peace was unsettled. Negative thoughts threatened to consume me because my focus was on the problem.

“A shift came in me when I realised that in times of uncertainty, it is important to keep my gaze on the things that are unchanging. I’ve been intentionally keeping my focus on God, the one who is in control. I’ve learnt to trust that this is a time of pruning, shaping me to be stronger and more resilient.”

“I still have tough moments on this journey, but I embrace the future, full of potential and hope, focusing on what truly matters.”

Siya Kolisi and Jacques Nienaber chat during a training session. Picture: EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook

June 20 – Kolisi upbeat

At a Springbok press conference Kolisi says he is “feeling good and the rehabilitation is going well.”

He says he has been working hard to recover as well as possible and that it is beneficial for him to be part of the Bok environment, at that stage an alignment camp.

“I’m taking things day by day. It’s not great to be injured, but I have been here before and it’s nice to have the support of the team,” he says.

He adds recovery from the injury is progressing and that he is steadily able to do new things. “I’m confident with how things are going. Hopefully I will be able to play in one or two of the warm-up games.”

Siya Kolisi interacts with fans during the Boks’ World Cup squad announcement last week. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

August 8 – World Cup captaincy

A week ago Kolisi is named captain of the Boks’ World Cup squad, with the coaching team declaring the player fit and ready to get stuck into the action.

Coach Jacques Nienaber says only players able to train for the warm-up games against Wales and New Zealand are considered for the 33-man squad, hence the omission of Handre Pollard and Lukhanyo Am.

Kolisi has spent all of the Rugby Championship with the Boks training and also travelled with the side to Buenos Aires for the first of three warm-up games.

August 15 – Kolisi returns

The 2019 World Cup winning captain is named in the starting team in the No 6 jersey for the match against Wales in Cardiff. Kolisi is also named captain. He will play his 76th Test on Saturday.

Nienaber expresses his delight with Kolisi and Ox Nche’s recovery from injury, saying, “Siya and Ox have been working extremely hard on their rehabilitation over the course of several weeks, and it’s fantastic that everything worked out according to plan to allow us to select them for this match.

“It’s vital that they return to the field as they are key players in our set-up.”