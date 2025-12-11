Rugby

‘It took me a while to get here,’ says Esterhuizen about his 100th game

By Ross Roche

11 December 2025

André Esterhuizen reaches a major milestone for his boyhood club this weekend, when he plays his 100th international game for the Sharks.

Esterhuizen

André Esterhuizen is set to play his 100th international game for the Sharks when he takes to the field in their Champions Cup clash against Saracens at Kings Park on Saturday. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Sharks hybrid star André Esterhuizen is set to reach a major landmark on Saturday, when he runs on the field to face Saracens in their Champions Cup clash at Kings Park, in his 100th international game for the franchise.

Since making his debut in 2014, Esterhuizen has featured 99 times for the team in Super Rugby, the United Rugby Championship (URC), and the Champions and Challenge Cups, and will now bring up three figures this weekend.

The 31-year-old would likely have reached the mark a lot earlier, if he hadn’t made a four-year detour to England, where he represented Harlequins 90 times between 2020 and 2024.

He left after featuring in 81 international franchise matches for the Sharks, and has added a further 18 since his return, and it should be a grand occasion on Saturday in front of his home fans.

“It’s been a while. It took me a while to get here. But it’s obviously a massive honour for me to play my 100th game for a franchise like the Sharks, and I am looking forward to it,” said Esterhuizen.

“I was always going to come back (to the Sharks) after my stint (at Harlequins), so I am just so excited for this weekend and really honoured to be able to my 100th game for them.

“I think many players dream of playing just one game for the Sharks. So I never really thought (as a youngster) that I would play a hundred games for a franchise like this.”

Back in the midfield

Esterhuizen is likely to line-up in his familiar position of inside centre for the match against the English Premiership outfit, despite having starred for the Springboks as a hybrid player over the international season, with him playing quite a bit of rugby at loose forward.

“I’m a centre. I’ve always been a centre, that’s my position. If we get a card, or something like that (an injury), then I could cover flank, but that’s about it,” admitted Esterhuizen.

He has also faced Saracens a fair few times, during his playing days with Harlequins, so is well aware of what to expect from them, and what kind of challenge they will bring to a game that they desperately need to win to keep their playoff hopes alive in the competition.

“Saracens are a great side and they showed their form against (French side) Clermont last week (thumping them 47-10 at home),” said Esterhuizen.

“I’ve played against them a few times in the past, and they are always tough to beat. They have a strong set-piece, their attack has evolved, and they are very structured. It will be a challenge for

