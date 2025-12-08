EPCR wrap: Stormers soar in Champions Cup while Bulls, Sharks and Lions stumble

It was mostly a weekend to forget for the SA teams.

The Stormers emerged from the opening weekend of European Professional Club Rugby action with a win, while the Bulls, Sharks, Lions and Cheetahs all stumbled in their respective fixtures.

The Capetonians extended their unbeaten run with a hard-fought, if imperfect, 26-17 Champions Cup victory over Aviron Bayonnais in France. Despite the result, they sit third in pool 3, with La Rochelle and Leinster both claiming bonus-point wins.

A 20-minute red card to lock Adré Smith, along with a yellow to wing Leolin Zas, nearly swung the match in Bayonne’s favour. The hosts scored twice during that period, but two yellows of their own shifted momentum back to the visitors.

It was a seventh straight win for the Stormers, with flyhalf Clinton Swart contributing two conversions and four penalties for a 16-point haul. They next face La Rochelle – 39-20 winners over Leicester Tigers – at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Bulls fall at Loftus

The Bulls, meanwhile, squandered a 33-22 half-time lead against Union Bordeaux Bègles at Loftus. Two yellow cards for deliberate knock-ons left them exposed as the defending champions ran in 24 unanswered points to win 46-33.

Head coach Johan Ackermann lamented the discipline issues and inconsistency, noting how the Bulls could score five tries in one half yet concede soft points in the next.

The Bulls lost seven tries to five against Bordeaux. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

“We look so good at moments and then we look average,” Ackermann said. “The inconsistency in all our areas is challenging. Sometimes it’s an individual mistake, sometimes a system mistake.”

He added that the late return of several Springboks had affected cohesion, suggesting more preparation time would have produced a settled performance.

The Bulls now travel to Franklin’s Gardens to face Northampton Saints.

Sharks lose away to Toulouse

Meanwhile, a second-string Sharks side were thrashed 56-19 by Toulouse in their Champions Cup match at Stade Ernest Wallon.

The Sharks rested their best ahead of next week’s home game against Saracens, and their fringe players were good in periods. But they were outclassed and would have lost more heavily if Toulouse had not made errors.

It was John Plumtree’s last match in charge after he revealed two days earlier that Currie Cup coach JP Pietersen would take over after the clash.

The Sharks host Saracens at Kings Park next week after the English club thrashed Clermont Auvergne 47-10.

Lions lose to Benetton in Challenge Cup

The Lions were unable to build on their confidence-boosting win over the Bulls, turning in a disappointing 26-18 home defeat to Benetton in their opening Challenge Cup match.

The Lions lost to Benetton after a poor performance in the final 15 minutes. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

They led 18-11 with 15 minutes remaining, but a costly yellow card saw them concede 15 points while a man down, ending their three-match winning streak.

They next meet Newcastle – 23-14 winners over Lyon – at Kingston Park.

In Sunday’s late game, Exeter Chiefs hammered the Cheetahs at Sandy Park 42-12. This weekend they host Stade Francais at their home base in Amsterdam.