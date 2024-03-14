Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Avatar photo

By Athenkosi Tsotsi

Sports Reporter

3 minute read

14 Mar 2024

06:57 am

If in top shape, Kolisi should captain Boks to 2027 World Cup

It would be a mistake to take away the captaincy because he is playing in France.

Siya Kolisi

Springboks loose forward Siya Kolisi still has plenty to offer as a player and captain. Picture: by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi is the talk of the town; his name is making waves in rugby and the political scene, a true testament to his huge stature in South Africa. But, let’s stick to the rugby-side of things, which is where we want to discuss Kolisi for now. The towering flanker has seen his captaincy reign come into question, with Boks coach Rassie Erasmus suggesting on Tuesday he has to think about the situation because his captain plays his rugby outside South Africa. Erasmus has stated he prefers the national team captain to be based in South Africa and…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi is the talk of the town; his name is making waves in rugby and the political scene, a true testament to his huge stature in South Africa.

But, let’s stick to the rugby-side of things, which is where we want to discuss Kolisi for now. The towering flanker has seen his captaincy reign come into question, with Boks coach Rassie Erasmus suggesting on Tuesday he has to think about the situation because his captain plays his rugby outside South Africa.

Erasmus has stated he prefers the national team captain to be based in South Africa and Kolisi currently plays in France for Racing 92.

Another question about Kolisi is whether he’ll be around for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, as he’ll be 37.

All these question marks around the two-time World Cup winner prove that he is an important figure in local rugby, and that he is a real presence regarding rugby in this country.

Father Time for Boks vets

The reality is that Father Time is catching up with a lot of Springboks stars who have won back-to-back Rugby World Cups.

Let’s paint a picture of how old some of Kolisi’s generation will be in 2027: Pieter-Steph du Toit (36), Damian de Allende (36), Frans Malherbe (37), Eben Etzebeth (36), Bongi Mbonambi (37) and Faf de Klerk (35) are all heading into the twilight of their careers.

However, they can’t, and shouldn’t, be written off just because of their ages. These are world-class rugby players, and they have the ability to play at the highest level for a long time.

Athletes these days play until their late 30s because of the science in sport, healthy diets, conditioning and avoidance of major injuries or niggles. Springboks great Duane Vermeulen was 37 when he helped the team lift the Webb Ellis Cup in France last year.

Keep Kolisi as skipper

Vermeulen credits Irish side Ulster for how they managed and conditioned him, ensuring he peaked at the World Cup. Kolisi and Co making it to the 2027 World Cup will depend on the efforts put in by their respective unions and clubs.

Sure, the Springboks will consider the rebuilding project and coach Rassie Erasmus must look to the future but the elder statesmen of the Boks deserve to be given a fair chance.

Concerning Kolisi’s captaincy, it would be a mistake to take it away from him solely because he is playing in France, let him rather relinquish it, if that is what is best for the team.

Read more on these topics

Rassie Erasmus Rugby World Cup Siya Kolisi Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Gordhan provides 3 reasons why SAA deal with Takatso has been scrapped
Celebs And Viral Emtee threatens legal action against Parktown restaurant, accuses it of racial profiling
News Joslin Smith: Charges withdrawn against one suspect as case postponed
South Africa ‘We don’t want a statement, we want you to pay’: Old Mutual still under fire from customers
Local Soccer Holomisa calls for Motaung’s removal from Chiefs management

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe