Confirmed: Nyakane to join Sharks, Kok on way to Ulster

The Durban-based team have gone on something of a spending spree in the last while.

Just a day after the Sharks announced that former Bulls man Jason Jenkins would join them at the conclusion of this season, the Durban-based side said another former Bulls player, this time Trevor Nyakane, would soon call Durban home.

Lock Jenkins is a one-time Bok, having played a Test for his country in 2018, while Nyakane has won two World Cups and played 57 Tests.

Jenkins is currently on the books of Leinster.

Nyakane will join the Sharks from Racing 92 where he has played for three seasons.

Sharks wing Werner Kok. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Departure of Werner Kok

The 34-year-old Nyakane, who played for the Bulls between 2015 and 2021, has a wealth of experience and will boost the Sharks significantly in the front row especially considering they may be without key Springboks such as Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, and Vincent Koch for much of next season.

The signings of Jenkins and Nyakane come days after the Sharks announced they had secured the services of Lions players Jordan Hendrikse and Emmanuel Tshituka.

It is understood that Harlequins centre Andre Esterhuizen could also be on his way back to Durban, with an announcement expected in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the Sharks will bid farewell to wing Werner Kok, who is set to take up a position with Ulster in Ireland from next season. The former Blitzboks star also previously played for Toulouse in France.