U18 Craven Week day four results: WP too good for Sharks

The Valke, Griquas and EP also recorded wins on Thursday.

Jordan Jooste of WP hangs on to the ball in his team’s match against the Sharks. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Western Province and Eastern Province claimed derby wins on the fourth day of the U18 Craven Week at Hoërskool Middelburg on Thursday.

WP maintained their perfect record at this week’s tournament after downing the Sharks 45-13, while EP proved too strong for Border in the Eastern Cape derby, running out 30-12 winners.

Earlier on Thursday, the Valke and Griquas secured their first wins of the competition when they beat Boland and the Leopards respectively.

The first quarter of the match between WP and the Sharks was fiercely contested, with the Sharks stretching the WP defence and wing Jadrian Afrikaner touching down for a hard-earned try.

WP hit back with tries by centre Markus Muller and prop Matthew van der Merwe, while flyhalf Ethan van Biljon slotted a penalty goal on the stroke of half-time to boost his team’s lead to 11 points.

Province continued to dominate after the break, and went on to finish with six tries in an emphatic 45-13 win, with the impressive Muller bagging a brace.

The last round of matches will be played on Saturday, with WP taking on South Western Districts in the final match of the tournament.

Free State will play the curtain-raiser to the “final” when they go up against the Sharks. In all, eight matches will be played, on the A and B fields.

Craven Week day four results

Boland 19 (14) Valke 35 (20)

Griquas 46 (19) Leopards 34 (24)

Border 12 (5) Eastern Province 30 (27)

Western Province 45 (24) Sharks 13 (13)

Craven Week day five fixtures (Saturday)

A-field:

9am: EP vs Bulls

10.15am: Lions vs WP XV

11.30am: Sharks vs Free State

12.45pm: WP vs SWD

B-field:

9am: Boland vs Griffons

10.15am: Limpopo vs Leopards

11.30am: Griquas vs Valke

12.45pm: Border vs Pumas