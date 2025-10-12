Rugby

URC result: Ulster outmuscle Bok-laden Bulls

12 October 2025

The Bulls next make the trip to Galway to face Connacht while Ulster go to Durban to take on the Sharks.

Bulls

Zac Ward of Ulster, supported by Jacob Stockdale, is tackled by Jan-Hendrik Wessels, left, and Mpilo Gumede of the Bulls during the United Rugby Championship match between Ulster and Bulls at Affidea Stadium in Belfast. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images.

The Vodacom Bulls suffered their first defeat of the season after struggling to get into gear against Ulster in Belfast.

The Bulls – boosted by the return of several Springboks including Handre Pollard and Canan Moodie – went down 28-7 in their first tour match after a perfect start in rounds one and two.

The first quarter was a cagey affair, with the Bulls initially struggling to get a foothold into the game. They started to assert some dominance and, after a penalty, mauled their way over the tryline, but the TMO spotted a knock-on and disallowed the try.

Shortly after, Ulster got the opening try of the night through centre Stuart McCloskey.  Scrumhalf Nathan Doak – named Man of the Match – converted to give the hosts a 7-0 lead after 22 minutes.

Ulster then found themselves on the back foot from the restart and conceded a series of penalties, which led to the sin-binning of hooker Rob Herring.

The Bulls took full advantage of their extra man, with tighthead Wilco Louw crashing over following a quick tap. Pollard added the extras to draw level and that’s how it stayed until half time.

It was a disastrous start to the second half for the Bulls, as they had No 8 Jeandre Rudolph yellow carded for cynical play. Ulster then opted for a tap-penalty, which led to former Stormers hardman Juarno Augustus crashing over to give the hosts the lead.

Ulster then snuffed out any chance of a comeback for the Bulls, when Herring and lock Cormac Izuchukwu crossed the whitewash in quick succession.

ULSTER – Tries: Stuart McClosky, Juarno Augustus, Rob Herring, Cormac Izuchukwu. Conversions: Nathan Doak (4).
BULLS – Try: Wilco Louw. Conversion: Handre Pollard.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

