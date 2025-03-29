URC result: Sharks fall to Leinster despite strong forward performance

Leinster won their second game on South African soil thanks to two tries on the night.

The Sharks were dominant in mauls and scrums against Leinster. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

A dominant showing from the Sharks forwards was not enough to turn around their United Rugby Championship (URC) match against Leinster at Kings Park Stadium on Saturday as they lost 10–7 on the night.

Table-toppers Leinster suffered their first defeat in the URC this season when they lost 21–20 to the Bulls at Loftus last weekend. The Bulls forwards had proven the difference, especially at the end of that game, and it almost went the same way this time around.

But fourth-ranked Sharks will rue their mistakes, especially a line-out lost five metres from Leinster’s try line in the early minutes, a Jaden Hendrikse yellow card for cynical play and a couple of line-outs lost when hooker Fez Mbatha came on.

Leinster had only won one match after playing eight on South African soil before this match. Their sole victory came against the Lions in April 2023 (final score 39–36).

Otherwise, both sides were guilty of numerous handling errors and penalty offences.

But it was the Sharks forwards winning possession and momentum from mauls and scrums that gave them momentum in the second half.

Sharks fall to Leinster

Neither side was able to score early as both defences held well. But after Sharks scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse was given a yellow card for a cynical foul, Leinster fed the ball wide and Henry McErlean scored from an overlap in the 18th minute.

The score remained 5–0 to Leinster until halftime.

In the 47th minute, Leinster flanker Scott Penny dashed between defenders to score the second try of the day and double the lead. Ciaran Frawley missed the easy conversion – his second miss.

But the Sharks responded with a powerful driving maul that led to hooker Bongi Mbonambi’s try in the 52nd minute. Jordan Hendrikse’s conversion was almost charged down before he slotted it to make the score 10–7.

The Sharks were still three points behind going into the final minutes when the Sharks opted to kick a penalty into touch rather than go for posts. A strong driving maul looked good before it went down and the referee’s decision went in Leinster’s favour.

Scorers

Sharks: Tries – Bongi Mbonambi. Conversions – Jordan Hendrikse 1/1.

Leinster: Tries – Henry McErlean, Scott Penny. Conversions – Ciaran Frawley 0/2.