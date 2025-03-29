URC result: Bulls score nine tries to dominate an underwhelming Zebre

The Bulls scored nine tries on the day, as Zebre could only show flashes of the brilliance that nearly downed the Sharks last week.

Italian side Zebre Parma could not replicate their excellent performance against the Sharks last weekend when they played the Bulls on Saturday, losing 63–24 in the United Rugby Championship (URC) match.

Throughout the week, Bulls players and coach Jake White spoke of how they could not underestimate the 15th-ranked side after pushing the Sharks to the brink (final score 35–34) at Kings Park stadium.

But it was not to be. Zebre only showed flashes of brilliance in a game that was otherwise entirely controlled by the Pretoria side at Loftus. They scored three tries to the Bulls’ nine.

The Bulls maintained the set-piece dominance that won them the game against Leinster last week, scoring the first try from a line-out and stealing a couple Zebre line-outs as well. But while their line-outs waned in consistency later in the game, their mauls and scrums were always stronger.

They also defended well so that Zebre’s strength from unbroken play could not be utilised as it was against the Sharks.

The goal-kickers from both sides were brilliant, as all 13 kicks were slotted, including a drop-goal. Bulls flyhalf Keagan Johannes earned player of the match for his seven conversions.

Bulls prove too good for Zebre

The Bulls took less than three minutes to open the scoring, playing the ball down the line from a line-out to see wing Sergeal Petersen run through for the first try. Scrumhalf Zak Burger followed suit 10 minutes later, pouncing on an offside advantage that was played on to run through a gap.

Zebre earned an easy try in the 19th minute – a grubber throwing Bulls wing Stravino Jacobs off and bouncing kindly for Jacopo Trulla to dot down. An Alessandro Fusco drop-goal decreased the lead to four points in the 26th minute.

Immediately afterwards, Jacobs got one back on Zebre with an excellent side-step to slip through the defence and score. The Bulls scored their bonus-point try in the 35th minute, Jan-Hendrik Wessels emerging from a maul to break the Zebre line in the 36th minute. The score remained 28–10 going into the break.

Zebre better but not good enough in the second half

Zebre scored in the first seconds of the second half, Geronimo Prisciantelli running through defenders and offloading for Giovanni Montemauri to score.

But Bulls loose forward Marco van Staden powered through defenders to extend the lead in the 47th minute.

Zebre forwards showed their strength to score from a driving maul in the 56th minute, seven minutes after Bulls lock JF van Heerden was given a yellow card for foul play.

But again the Bulls pulled one back shortly afterwards, scoring their own try from a drive, captain Marcell Coetzee crashing over. 42–24 after 58 minutes.

Three tries for the Bulls came in the last quarter following great runs – Harold Vorster, Petersen and David Kriel all scoring.

Scorers

Bulls: Tries – Sergeal Petersen (2), Zak Burger, Stravino Jacobs, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Marco van Staden, Marcell Coetzee, Harold Vorster, David Kriel. Conversions – Keagan Johannes 7/7, Boeta Chamberlain 2/2.

Zebre: Tries – Jacopo Trulla, Giovanni Montemauri, Tommaso Di Bartolomeo. Conversions – Giovanni Montemauri 2/2, Giacomo Da Re 1/1. Drop-goals – Alessandro Fusco 1/1.