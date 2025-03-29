URC result: Dismal Lions destroyed by Warriors in windy Glasgow

It was a terrible performance from the Lions, as they were dominated against the wind in the first half, but couldn't use it to their advantage in the second.

Lions flyhalf Gianni Lombard was one of a number of players that put in a poor performance in their heavy URC defeat against Glasgow Warriors on Saturday night. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

A dismal performance from the Lions saw them crash to a humiliating 42-0 defeat in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match against defending champions Glasgow Warriors at the Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday night.

The teams had to contend with almost gale force wind conditions, but it was the hosts who took full advantage racking up all their points with it in an incredible first half, with the Lions then unable to make use of it themselves in a poor second 40.

With the strong wind at their backs during the first half the hosts absolutely dominated, running in six unanswered tries.

They were then still the more threatening side in the second half, despite playing against the wind, with them making a number of long range breaks, only to be stopped by desperate defence from the Lions.

The mauling began as early as the fifth minute when Glasgow attacked from a lineout on the visitors 22m, getting close where former Lions prop Nathan McBeth picked up and crashed over for the early converted score.

In the 17th the hosts had their second, after the Lions managed to keep Glasgow out for a bit, but eventually the pressure told as they swung the ball wide where wing Jamie Dobie was able to walk over for the score, converted by flyhalf Adam Hastings.

Eight minutes later and it was Dobie at the double, this time stepping past a couple of flatfooted Lions forwards to go over, with the extras giving them a 21-0 lead.

Thick and fast

The tries were coming thick and fast now and in the 29th minute they sealed the bonus point, with some magic from Dobie again, this time turning provider as he made the initial break before offloading to scrumhalf George Horn to score.

With time ticking down the Lions would have hoped to reach halftime without conceding again, but disastrously conceded twice in the final few minutes to give the hosts a huge lead at the break.

First some more poor defence allowed Hastings to jink his way over in the 38th minute, and then a couple of penalties allowed Glasgow back into the Lions 22m with time up, only for Nico Steyn to be yellow carded for cynical play, and after a tap and go hooker Grant Stewart powered over.

If the Lions were to have any chance of getting something out of the game they needed a fast start to the second half, but instead it was error ridden, as they threw away possession and flyhalf Gianni Lombard kicked dead when trying to set up a 5m lineout.

That allowed Glasgow to counter and almost score as wing Kyle Steyn made a stunning break but was stopped just short.

That led to a half of the Lions trying to get into the Glasgow red zone, only to make a slew of mistakes, and the hosts to spark a number of fantastic long range attacks, only to be thwarted by desperate defence.

Scorers

Glasgow Warriors: Tries – Nathan Mcbeth, Jamie Dobie (2), George Horn, Adam Hastings, Grant Stewart; Conversions – Hastings (6)