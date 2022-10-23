Update: Jantjies checks into rehab to work on self, rugby career — report

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has reportedly sought help at a rehabilitation centre to get his personal life and rugby career back on track following several incidents that have rocked his world in recent months.

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, the Bok flyhalf checked into Harmony Clinic in Cape Town following recent events which resulted in him returning home early from the Boks’ tour of Argentina.

The Sunday newspaper at the time said Jantjies had had an affair with the Boks’ dietician, which both parties denied, while the flyhalf also allegedly failed to settle a bill at a guesthouse in Mbombela the week before thee Test against the All Blacks.

Jantjies was also involved in an airplane incident earlier this year, which resulted in him being arrested following the flight from Dubai to Joburg.

On Friday, Jantjies released a statement on his Instagram account, saying he was seeking help to get his life back on track. This after the Bok player had been left out of a training group ahead of the national rugby team’s tour of Europe next month.

Jantjies said he was in a “good space mentally and physically” and further added: “I hope to return to the rugby field as a better man and player.

The former Lions player also said: “I have no doubt this decision will benefit me personally, my rugby career, my family, and SA’s faithful rugby supporters.”

The Boks play four Tests in Europe next month.