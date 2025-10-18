URC result: Lions edge Scarlets for first win of season

This was the Lions' first win of the season, after losing three games in a row at the start of their campaign.

Ivan van Rooyen’s Lions scored four tries to down Scarlets from Wales to record their first win of the 2025/26 United Rugby Championship season at Ellis Park on Saturday.

It was the Lions’ first home game of the new campaign after playing three matches in Europe over the last few weeks — all games they lost.

By scoring four tries, the Lions also picked up a bonus point on Saturday. In the end they won 29-18.

Playing in front of a sparse crowd, the Lions were just a little better than their opponents from Wales though they were far from impressive. Had the Scarlets taken a few more of the chances that came their way, particularly in the first half, things could have been a lot tighter for the Lions.

Close first half

The home team led 5-3 at half-time thanks to a try by Quan Horn and then after a few penalties were awarded to both teams at the start of the second half, the Lions scored through Franco Marais to go 16-6 up.

A yellow card handed to Lions lock Darrien Landsberg, together with a penalty try being awarded to the Scarlets midway through the second half left the game finely poised at 16-13, but two late tries by replacement hooker Morné Brandon, both from lineout wins deep in Scarlets territory sealed the game for Van Rooyen and his charges.

The Scarlets got a late try to close the gap on the Lions, but it wasn’t enough for them to leave Joburg with any log points. They are bottom of the points table without a win in three outings.

The Lions play Ulster next Saturday in their final game before the competition breaks for a month for the November internationals.