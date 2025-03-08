URC result: Sharks clinch first URC SA shield after nail-biter against Lions

The Lions clawed back from 17–7 down to retake the lead 15 minutes from time. The Sharks made it 22–22 with 10 minutes to play before a penalty kick proved the difference.

Tapiwa Mafura of the Lions tackles Phepsi Buthelezi of the Sharks during their final URC local derby. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

A mature performance by the Sharks saw them hold off a determined Lions side in their final United Rugby Championship (URC) local derby to win the game 25–22 and clinch the SA shield, at Kings Park Stadium on Saturday.

The final URC local derby played between South African teams went to the wire, with the Sharks needing a win to overtake the Bulls on points and Stormers on number of matches won, to win the SA shield for the first time since SA teams joined the competition in the 2021/22 season.

The Lions came out guns blazing, confident after their convincing bonus-point 38–14 win in Johannesburg last weekend.

They held their own in the line-out and scrum battles and had more territory in the first half, but failed to take their chances.

The game saw long phases of play, and both teams won turnovers aplenty. But more often than not, the Lions could not turn their opportunities into points in the Sharks 22.

Sharks find rhythm against Lions

The Sharks wasted no time opening the scoring in front of their home fans, scrumhalf Grant Williams dotting down on the sideline in the fourth minute following an overlap. Jordan Hendriske hooked the conversion wide.

The Lions responded almost immediately afterwards with their own try from a break, Tapiwa Mafura dotting down. Gianni Lombard converted. 7–5 to the Lions.

The teams fought fairly evenly for territory for the rest of the first 30 minutes before a couple of strong driving mauls from the Sharks saw the ball fed inside to captain Siya Kolisi to crash over in the 35th minute. Hendrikse converted.

The Sharks created pressure for the rest of the first half but failed to score despite an easy kick at posts from Hendrikse. Score 12–7 to the Sharks at half-time.

The Sharks opened scoring again in the second half, Kolisi securing his second try with a pick-and-go from the breakdown in the 47th minute. Hendrikse missed another conversion.

The Lions, having no momentum, seemed to pull one out of the blue when winger Richard Kriel broke through defenders to score. But Lombard rushed his conversion after the kicking tee arrived late, and missed.

Score 17–12 to the Sharks after 52 minutes.

Scintillating finish in final URC local derby

Lombard’s penalty kick five minutes later was supplemented by Franco Marais’ try from a driving maul in the 65th minute. Lombard slotted the conversion. The Lions lead 22–17.

The Sharks responded three minutes later, Nick Hatton crashing over. Jaden Hendrikse, taking over from his brother, also missed the conversion. The score was 22–22 with 10 minutes to play.

Sharks winger Yaw Penxe received a yellow card in the 70th minute and it was up to his teammates to hold off the Lions for the final period.

The Sharks controlled possession in the final minutes and an offside penalty kick by Jaden Hendrikse hit the posts but went in. This gave them the three-minute lead with four minutes to play.

They were able to hold off the Johannesburg side despite some late scares, notably from winger Edwill van der Merwe.

Scorers

Sharks: Tries – Grant Williams, Siya Kolisi (2), Nick Hatton. Conversions – Jordan Hendrikse 1/3, Jaden Hendrikse 0/1. Penalties – Jordan Hendrikse 0/1, Jaden Hendrikse 1/1.

Lions: Tries – Tapiwa Mafura, Richard Kriel, Franco Marais. Conversions – Gianni Lombard 2/3. Penalties – Lombard 1/1.