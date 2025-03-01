URC result: Lions run rampant over dismal Sharks at Ellis Park

The Lions produced an outstanding performance, arguably their best of the season, to run rampant over the Sharks in racking...

Lions captain Francke Horn on the attack during their URC derby against the Sharks at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Gallo Images

The Lions produced an outstanding performance, arguably their best of the season, to run rampant over the Sharks in racking up a monster 38-14 win in their United Rugby Championship (URC) derby at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon.

It was absolute carnage for the poor Sharks, as a dreadful showing from them allowed the Lions to run in six tries, three in each half, and it was only two very late converted consolation scores that made the scoreline look more respectable than it should have been.

The teams now head down to Durban for the return fixture at Kings Park next weekend, and it will be interesting to see how the Sharks respond after a heavy defeat.

Great start

It was a great start to the match for the Lions as they raced into a 14-0 lead within the first 15 minutes, and crucially before a heavy downpour came down.

First a superb kick chase into the Sharks 22m got the Lions back possession and after a couple phases hooker PJ Botha forced his way over for the score, converted by flyhalf Gianni Lombard.

In the 14th minute the Lions were in for their second, as they setup a couple of 5m lineouts and attacked off the second, with flank Ruan Venter getting close before eighthman Francke Horn picked up and dived over for the seven pointer and a good early lead.

The rain then came down and the game became sloppy as both teams struggled to hold onto the ball, but the Lions had a chance to go further ahead in the 33rd minute when they earned a kickable penalty, but Lombard’s effort drifted wide.

Sharks prop Ntuthuko Mchunu received a yellow card in the 34th minute after repeated infringements in the red zone, with him pinged for collapsing the maul.

The hosts hit the visitors with a sucker punch just before halftime as from a lineout just in the Lions half the Lions attacked with a switch play, wing Edwill van der Merwe hitting a gap and sprinting away to score in the corner, giving them a 19-0 lead at the break.

Perfect start

It was a perfect start to the second half for the Lions as they setup a lineout deep in the Sharks 22m, attacked from it and then went back to the short side where wing Richard Kriel went over in the corner for the unconverted score in the 42nd minute.

Both teams then had their chances, the Sharks finally showing some attacking flair in the Lions half, while the hosts had a couple of chances in the visitors 22m but couldn’t convert.

However the Lions were soon in again as they attacked from a couple of pick and go’s in the Sharks 22m, the second after Sharks outside centre Jurenzo Julius was yellow carded for a high tackle, allowing the hosts to bash away and replacement loose forward Jarod Cairns to crash over, converted by Lombard for a 31-0 lead after 60 minute.

It was now all the Lions and some champagne rugby saw them in for their sixth try, as they attacked into the 22m, followed by a slew of offloads ending with Lombard going over under the poles for the converted score.

The Sharks were able to grab a couple of consolation scores in the final two minutes, with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, on as a second half replacement, assisting the first for wing Ethan Hooker, and then going over himself for their second to make sure they wouldn’t leave with no points.

Scorers

Lions: Tries – PJ Botha, Francke Horn, Edwill van der Merwe, Richard Kriel, Jarod Cairns, Gianni Lombard; Conversions – Lombard (4)

Sharks: Tries – Ethan Hooker, Siya Kolisi; Conversions – Jordan Hendrikse (2)