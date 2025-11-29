URC result: Stormers shock Munster to remain unbeaten

The Capetonians produced a quality second half to help them record another win this season.

The Stormers kept their perfect record this URC season intact, with a strong come-from-behind victory over Irish giants Munster in Limerick on Saturday.

The Cape side ran in three second half tries to defeat Munster 27-21 at Thomond Park to remain the only unbeaten side in this season’s competition.

It was an ill-disciplined first half from the Stormers as they had to play with 14 men for 20 of the 40 first half minutes. Yellow cards were dished out to lock Connor Evans and flanker Marcel Theunissen – the first of those coming in just the third minute of the game.

Munster were however unable to make the Stormers pay for that yellow card immediately, as flyhalf Jack Crowley failed with his first kick at goal. His opposite number, Jurie Matthee, however, succeeded with a long-range penalty attempt to give the Cape side the early lead.

Their lead was very quickly erased as Munster loose forward Tadhg Beirne stormed over the line in the 8th minute. Crowley made no mistake with the conversion this time around.

Another Matthee penalty three minutes later, brought the Stormers to within one and threatened to shift up a gear and really take the fight to their hosts. But Theunissen’s yellow card once again gave Munster the upper hand, and they were good enough to make their numerical advantage count.

Replacement loose forward John Hodnett stretched over the whitewash for Munster’s second try of the night, and Crowley’s conversion stretched their lead to eight points.

Munster in strong position at break

It went from bad to worse for the visiting Capetonians, when Crowley rounded off a coast-to-coast try. He converted his score to take the hosts to a 21-6 lead at the break.

Munster looked to pick up where they left off as the second half got underway, and managed to frustrate the Stormers every time they look to string some meaningful phases together.

It appears coach John Dobson had seen enough from his starting pack, and brought on a fresh front row, locks and a loose forward as he looked to inject some fresh intensity.

It almost paid immediate dividends as replacement lock Adre Smith crashed over from the rolling maul. But that try was overturned by the TMO after being referred by referee Andrea Piardi. Nevertheless, the introduction of the Stormers’ version of the Springboks’ infamous ‘Nuke Squad’, brought a physical dominance for the Cape side.

Smith – denied by the TMO earlier – eventually got his try, burrowing over the line following some patient phases in the build-up. Matthee was successful with the conversion to reduce Munster’s lead to eight points.

Twelve minutes from time, the Stormers once again flexed their muscle but also showed some backline flair as winger Dylan Maart scored his first try on his debut appearance in Stormers colours. Then, just three minutes later, the Stormers stunned the Thomond Park crowd to silence as Ruhan Nel intercepted a loose pass and scored under the crossbar.

The Cape side then turned on the screws and held on to claim a famous victory.

The Stormers will now turn their attention to the Investec Champions Cup where they’ll take on Bayonne and La Rochelle in consecutive weeks.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.