Stormers scrumhalf stocks bolstered by Pead and Warner signings

Warner has signed with the Stormers on a six-month loan from American side Seattle Seawolves, and Pead has arrived from the Lions.

The Stormers have seen their scrumhalf ranks significantly bolstered by the permanent signing of rising talent Haashim Pead and the experienced Paul Warner, heading into the new United Rugby Championship (URC) season.

Warner could be immediately tossed into the action when the Stormers open their 2026/27 URC campaign against Irish side Connacht in Galway on Friday night, while Pead will only link up with the squad when they return from their two-game UK tour to start their season.

The Stormers first choice scrumhalf is Cobus Reinach, and due to his Springbok commitments, he will be unavailable for selection for large sections of the season when on international duty and observing resting protocols.

They also suffered a major blow when exciting youngster Imad Khan, who Stormers director of rugby John Dobson believed was expected to enjoy a breakout campaign this season, picked up a serious ACL injury during their Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry match against the All Blacks last month, which has ruled him out until at least April next year.

And with veteran Dewaldt Duvenage retiring and youngster Asad Moos leaving for the Lions, it has left the Stormers very thin at No 9 with their main options effectively Stefan Ungerer and Ezekiel Ngobeni.

But with former Bulls and Lions scrummy Warner signing on a six-month loan from American side Seattle Seawolves, the Stormers have brought in an experienced head who knows South African rugby well.

Pead arrival

Then with Pead arriving from the Lions, they have brought in one of the most exciting rising talents in SA rugby, after he burst onto the scene playing a starring role for the Junior Springboks in their U20 World Championship winning campaign in Italy last year.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s encounter against Connacht, Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman felt the two players would provide a significant boost to the team and settle the nerves around the No 9 position going forward.

“We lost Immy (Khan) against the All Blacks, which is a big injury and will keep him out for a long time. He was well set up to have a great season,” Snyman said from Galway on Tuesday.

“In saying that, the opportunity is now there for a guy like Warner. He actually just came to training because he needed to keep fit before going back to the United States. We’re a little bit skinny in that position so we got him in.

“Obviously, it helps that everyone knows him quite well. We’ve played against him a few times. He’s a very experienced player with really good basics, so it’s great to have him in our squad.”

Snyman added about Pead: “We’re very excited about him. He’s going to fit into the way we want to play and how we put our game together. I think he’s going to bring a lot of excitement to the squad, so it’s a great addition for us.”