Bulls name touring squad to face Zebre and Munster

The group features a potent blend of experience, high-profile off-season arrivals and emerging local talent.

The Bulls have announced a strong 26-player touring squad to kick off their United Rugby Championship campaign against Zebre Parma in Italy this Saturday afternoon and Munster in Ireland the following weekend.

The Bulls have won all five of their previous matches against Zebre, including last season’s contest 54-19 at Loftus in May.

But head coach Johan Ackermann knows the challenge of playing against a host side in front of a partisan home crowd with everything to prove.

The game against Irish giants Munster, who won the competition in 2022/23, will follow before the Bulls’ first home game against the Lions on 10 October.

The goal is to hit the ground running or risk playing catch-up, like they did after a seven-match losing streak last season, especially after Ackermann said they hoped to get over the line this time, after four final defeats in five seasons.

Bulls blend youth and experience

Stripped-back preparation and international call-ups have resulted in limited execution time.

To navigate the opener, Ackermann has named a touring group featuring a potent blend of experience, high-profile off-season arrivals and emerging local talent.



Springbok fullback Willie le Roux headlines the back three alongside electric new signing Thaakir Abrahams and utility backs Cheswill Jooste, Sebastian De Klerk, and Hakeem Kunene. At flyhalf, Curwin Bosch steps into the set-up to steer the attack alongside young prospect Viaan Mentoor, while scrumhalves Paul de Wet, Zak Burger, and Keagan Johannes provide options at service.

In the midfield, power-wing Stravino Jacobs remains an intriguing central option following his pre-season trial at inside centre, working alongside established line-breakers Harold Vorster, Stedman Gans, and Demetri Erasmus.



Up front, international flanker Hanro Liebenberg joins a formidable back-row contingent that includes Marcell Coetzee, Nizaam Carr, JJ Theron, and Jeandre Rudolph. Tight-five muscle is provided by locks Ruan Vermaak, Jaco Grobbelaar, Reinhardt Ludwig and JF van Heerden, while props Alu Tshakweni, Sti Sithole, Dylan Smith, Francois Klopper, Mornay Smith and Khuta Mchunu pack down alongside hookers Juann Else, Jon Hobson, and Janco Uys.

With 15 Springboks already on the books and an influx of proven match-winners, depth is a primary weapon. Internal competition for jerseys is fierce, and Ackermann’s strategic rotation policy ensures no player can afford a passive performance.

Bulls touring squad

1: Alu Tshakweni, Sti Sithole, Dylan Smith;

2: Juann Else, Jon Hobson, Janco Uys;

3: Francois Klopper, Mornay Smith, Khuta Mchunu;

4: Ruan Vermaak, Jaco Grobbelaar;

5: Reinhardt Ludwig, JF van Heerden;

6: Marcell Coetzee (capt);

7: Hanro Liebenberg, JJ Theron;

8: Jeandre Rudolph, Nizaam Carr;

9: Paul de Wet, Zak Burger, Keagan Johannes;

10: Viaan Mentoor, Curwin Bosch;

11: Sebastian De Klerk, Thaakir Abrahams;

12: Harold Vorster, Stravino Jacobs;

13: Stedman Gans, Demetri Erasmus;

14: Cheswill Jooste;

15: Willie Le Roux, Hakeem Kunene.