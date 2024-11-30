URC showdown in Durban: All eyes on Stormers’ Sacha, Sharks’ Bok stars

Sharks fans will hope their Boks-stacked team will live up to the hype against one of the most consistent teams in the competition.

Ox Nche is one of several Bok stars who’ll run out for the Sharks against the Stormers. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The return to action of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is the big talking point ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship showdown between the Stormers and Sharks in Durban, with kick-off at 5pm.

It is also the first local derby of the 2024/25 season after the two local inter-franchise matches involving the four South African teams in round one were postponed.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu will wear the Stormers No 10 jersey on Saturday after performing brilliantly for the Springboks in the position earlier in the season. A knee injury, however, cut short his debut season with the Boks, but he is now healthy again and will have plenty of interested observers following his performance on Saturday.

It all means that Manie Libbok, who has been so good for the Stormers in the last three seasons of the URC, including leading them to the inaugural title, will play off the bench in Durban. And, he’ll sure hope for some decent game time to show that he is still very much an option for the starting team even though Feinberg-Mngomezulu may be the big breakout star of 2024.

History

The Stormers have had the better of the Sharks in the first three seasons of the URC, having never lost to the Sharks in the competition, but things are a little different for the Durbanites now with John Plumtree back in charge and the home team this weekend stacked with Springbok players.

Also, the Stormers haven’t had the best of starts to their campaign, winning just two of five matches which has them down in 13th place on the log.

The Sharks meanwhile beat former champions, Munster and Glasgow, before the international break to give them plenty of confidence ahead of the rest of the competition and they now sit in ninth with three wins from five.

And they’re boosted by the availability of several Bok stars, like Siya Kolisi, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Jaden Hendrikse, Andre Esterhuizen and Makazole Mapimpi. Heck, there’s also Lukhanyo Am, Aphelele Fassi, Jason Jenkins and on the bench the likes of Trevor Nyakane, Grant Williams and Jordan Hendrikse.

They will, however, be without Eben Etzebeth, who coach John Plumtree said this week was “just a little bit broken” after a demanding 2024, and Bongi Mbonambi, who has a family bereavement.

The Stormers might have the better history between the teams, but man for man the Sharks look like the favourites ahead of this match.

Of course, the Sharks have looked good on paper before, but then not delivered on the field of play and Plumtree will hope that is not the case now again, after the international break.

Both teams will be desperate to win though following their stop-start showing in the first five rounds of competition and with the likes of local rivals, the Bulls and Lions, already several places above them on the points table.

It’s a tough one to call … both are quality teams who have the ability to turn it on when they click.