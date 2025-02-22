URC result: Bulls backline run Lions ragged, securing bonus point win at Loftus

A blistering start from the Bulls set the tone for their convincing win over the Lions in their second Jukskei derby.

Morne van den Berg of the Lions misses a tackle on Sebastian de Klerk of the Bulls on his way to score a try during the match at Loftus. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

After much fuss had been made of the Lions backline, and how the Sharks proved too fast for the Bulls last week, it was the Bulls speedsters who took the game away from the Lions in the early minutes of their second United Rugby Championship (URC) local derby at Loftus on Saturday.

The Lions recovered brilliantly with their own three tries but it was not to be, the Bulls running in three tries in the first half and two in the second half for a bonus-point 31–19 win.

The Bulls won the first Jukskei derby in Johannesburg last month, scoring four tries to come away from Ellis Park with a bonus-point 35-22 win.

Wet conditions were expected after a week of rain in Gauteng. Instead, warm and mostly sunny weather greeted fans to Loftus as players and coaches mentally altered their plans for the day after anticipating more scrums from constant knock-on penalties.

As it turned out, there were plenty of knock-ons but the forwards did not play as great a role in the match as expected.

The Bulls ran rampant in the first 13 minutes, scoring three tries to lead by 17 points. The Lions recovered but the distance widened again as the Bulls claimed another important URC win.

Bulls backline unstoppable

Canan Moodie opened scoring for the Bulls with a delightful side-step, darting through defenders to crash over next to the sideline in the fourth minute. David Kriel could not convert, pulling his goal-kick wide.

Just five minutes later, Willie le Roux showed his own experience and twinkle-feet with a dash between defenders, dotting a try down. Kriel again pulled the kick left of the posts.

The Bulls scored another try just three minutes later, Sebastian de Klerk chasing a kick that bounced kindly for him. This time Kriel converted. 17–0 after 13 minutes.

The Lions responded in the 21st minute, Henco van Wyk crashing over for the Lions’ first try. Flyhalf Gianni Lombard slotted the conversion.

Stedman Gans received a yellow card for an infringement in the build-up to the try.

The Lions scored again in the 27th minute, prop PJ Botha scoring his first try thanks to an overlap. Lombard was spot on again with the conversion, reducing the lead to three points.

Right before the break, Quan Horn received a yellow card for not releasing, giving the Bulls a chance to use their numbers to drive over the line. However, Celimpilo Gumede lost control of the ball as he tried to ground it.

The Bulls started the second half exactly as they did the first, Canan Moodie scoring on the sideline. Kriel converted this one.

The Bulls hit at the Lions try line for a long in the second half, eventually driving over for another try in the 66th minute. Marco van Staden scored and Kriel converted again.

It looked like Renzo du Plessis had pulled one back for the Lions but the try was disallowed due to a knock-on. This left the score 31–14 with 15 minutes to play.

The Lions would not be denied though, Richard Kriel dotting down next to the sideline two minutes later. Lombard missed his first conversion.

ALSO READ: Jake White expects the Lions to lift their game for two reasons

Scorers

Bulls: Tries – Canan Moodie (2), Willie le Roux, Sebastian de Klerk, Marco van Staden; Conversions – David Kriel 3/5.

Sharks: Tries – Henco van Wyk, PJ Botha, Richard Kriel; Conversions – Gianni Lombard 2/3; Penalties – Kriel 0/1.