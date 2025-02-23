Willie’s best position ‘irrelevant’ when he shows leadership like this — Bulls boss

Bulls coach Jake White said it is 'irrelevent' which position Willie le Roux is best at if he can be close to players at flyhalf and share his experience with them.

Bulls utility back Willie le Roux on his way to score his try during the Bulls v Lions URC match on Saturday. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Bulls coach Jake White praised the composure and decisions taken by captain Reinhardt Ludwig and star player Willie le Roux as proving the difference in their 31–19 United Rugby Championship win over the Lions at Loftus on Saturday.

It led White to say Le Roux’s best position was “irrelevant” if he could impact the game better by being closer to the players at flyhalf.

The Bulls had a blistering start with three tries scored in the first 12 minutes, but tactical mistakes gave the Lions possession repeatedly for the rest of the half and saw them close the gap to 17–14 at the break.

However, the Bulls made better decisions in the second half, defended well and scored two more tries to take the win.

“We weren’t brave enough,” said White. He said the Bulls had missed their first three choice captains due to injury (Ruan Nortje, Elrigh Louw and Marcell Coetzee) and lack of confidence showed in kicking the ball away once when there was 50m to be run before the next defender.

However, White’s discussion to players at halftime and the leadership shown by loose forward Ludwig and flyhalf Le Roux gave the team poise to finish off the tough URC match.

‘Irrelevant’ which position Willie is best at

“I think Willie is good enough to understand when to run it and when to kick it. That’s what makes it so different for us because when he is on the field there is more guidance from him to the other players.”

White said much had been said in the media about which position le Roux plays in, having spent most of his career at fullback and making some errors at flyhalf recently.

“It’s irrelevant what position he’s the best at. For me and for our group, I need him close (to the action) and I need him to be controlling things.

“And he will make mistakes because that is the kind of player he is… He ran the ball and threw a forward pass. But if you look at the pass he made for the try that we scored…”

Ludwig grows into another Bulls leader

The Bulls coach said Ludwig was outstanding as captain.

“He made the right calls, at the end there he took the opportunity to take three points [though David Kriel missed the kick]. He could have gone to the corner, he know the clock would have another minute left.

“The maturity will come every week. When I sit here and look at the team I know we are going to get better and better. There is no doubt in my mind about it.”

Even so, the Bulls coach said when his more experienced captains return the team will be all the better for it.

“When we get the players back who have all been captains before all together on the field at the same time I have no doubt that the direction and the way we play will be different.”