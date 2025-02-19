Sebastian de Klerk ‘over the moon’ to join Bok camp

'To read your name is unbelievably humbling,' said the Bulls winger, who wishes to keep his feet on the ground and learn all he can.

Bulls winger Sebastian de Klerk has been listed to join the Springbok alignment camp in March. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Bulls winger Sebastian de Klerk is grateful for the opportunity to learn from the best of the best at the Springbok alignment camp next month.

The 24-year-old flyer was all smiles when speaking to the media ahead of participating in his first camp, which is aimed at identifying and nurturing rising stars in the sport.

The get-togethers are also opportunities for national coaches to analyse the players and consider integrating them into the Bok setup, if not immediately then at some point.

The first camp of the year features a group of 56 domestic players and takes place in Cape Town from 10 to 12 March.

It includes 18 members of the 2023 Rugby World Cup-winning squad, 10 of whom were also part of the 2019 squad and five who played at the 2015 World Cup.

“It’s such an opportunity just to be looked at and to hear your name in that squad. To read your name is unbelievably humbling,” De Klerk beamed.

“I’m very excited, over the moon actually.”

De Klerk doesn’t want to let himself or coaches down

The camp will be preceded by a three-day coaches and management camp, headed by Springbok boss Rassie Erasmus.

After the camp, Erasmus and his coaching team will hold virtual sessions with the overseas-based Springbok players, injured players and talented youngsters who won’t be part of the Cape Town get-together.

“You have the opportunity to learn from coaches that have won two World Cups, to be in an environment with players who have an extraordinary amount of experience,” De Klerk added.

“I’m really excited to just go and learn, to absorb everything, to enjoy the moment.

“You know, everyone works so hard for that and then to be able to be in that situation you don’t want to let yourself down as well as the coaches who have picked you.”

The speedster said he just wanted to keep his feet on the ground and keep working hard at the Bulls as well.

Bulls team-mates also going to the camp include Johan Grobbelaar, Celimpilo Gumede, Cameron Hanekom, Wilco Louw, Reinhardt Ludwig, Ruan Nortje, Gerhard Steenekamp, Akker van der Merwe, JF van Heerden, Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Cobus Wiese, David Kriel, Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie and Embrose Papier.