Variation key for Springboks’ game plan — Faf de Klerk

The experienced No 9 has spoken about the tactic behind the box kick in the team.

Faf De Klerk is hoping to play a crucial role as the Boks look to defend their world title in France. Picture: Rowland/Getty Images

One of the key components of the Springboks’ game plan is box-kicking from the scrumhalf, a tactic that has often led to frustration for the fans, but it’s a strategy that has also proved very effective.

Faf de Klerk has especially copped a lot of criticism for his box-kicking, with fans calling for him to distribute the ball more regularly, but with the World Cup now around the corner the No 9 has elaborated on the role of the Boks’ scrumhalf and the importance of box-kicking.

‘A good kick as nice as scoring a try’

“I think we’ve got a bit more variation going,” said De Klerk when speaking to the media this last week.

“We are trying not to do a box kick the whole time, but in saying that when we do box kick, it’s up to the nines to kick an accurate kick and our wingers to make sure they get in a contest.

“If we kick the ball too long, then it’s just a nothing kick, and it looks bad, and we lose energy from that. Similarly if we kick a good kick and the wings don’t get into a contest, it’s also just a loss for us.

“The most enjoyable thing for me is the plan, and when you follow the plan, and it comes off … like if I kick 10 box kicks and we win eight of them back, that is just as enjoyable as making a line break or scoring a try.

“So, executing the plan and everyone being on the same page is probably the most important thing for me,” said De Klerk.

The experienced No 9 might be back in Bok colours this weekend when the team take on New Zealand in their final World Cup warm-up match at Twickenham on Friday — a forerunner to a potential World Cup quarter-final clash between the teams.

Regardless of the strength of the team New Zealand will send out, the Boks will be looking to iron out a few issues picked up in the big win against Wales at the weekend.

Ironing out final details

“It doesn’t matter what team they field, we want to make sure we get our stuff right before we go to the World Cup,” said De Klerk.

“If they do something different, it’s up to them. We want to focus on ourselves, there are a lot of things that we want to fix and make sure we get right before we go to the World Cup.

“I don’t think there’s a point to prove in terms of the score line, there’s a point to prove for ourselves. I think we had a disappointing first 20 minutes (in the Rugby Championship match in Auckland) , and after that things started coming back together, being our physical selves. Rectifying mistakes that we made against them is a point we want to prove not to them but ourselves,” said the former Lions man.