By Cornelia Le Roux

15 Apr 2024

PICS: ‘Half of you, half of me’ – Handré Pollard and wife Marise share snaps of maternity shoot

Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard and wife, Marise, shared their maternity shoot ahead of welcoming their little 'Pollie' next week.

handre pollard wife marise maternity shoot springbok baby

Springbok Handre Pollard and his wife Marise is welcoming their bundle of joy this month. Photo: Instagram/ marisepollard

Two-time Rugby World Cup champion Handré and Marise Pollard have not been “snoep” with keeping the nation posted on their pregnancy journey with regular baby updates.

With about a week to go before nappy duty becomes a reality for the couple, the Springbok flyhalf’s wife headed to Instagram to share some stunning snaps of their maternity shoot all the way from Market Harborough in the United Kingdom.

Handré and Marise are set to welcome their “little Pollie” in England where the man with the golden boot is playing for the English Premiership club Leicester Tigers.

Handré and Marise Pollard’s UK maternity shoot

The couple started dating 12 years ago before tying the knot in 2017 at the Cavalli Estate in the picturesque Cape Winelands.

Handré and Marise Pollard when they started dating 12 years ago. Photo: Instagram/ marisepollard

On Friday, the excited mom-to-be posted a carousel of pics from the couple’s shoot by photographer Harriet Croft.

In keeping with what seems to be a continuous white theme in their “baby news” photos posted on social media, the brunette Bok wife can be seen wearing a flowing white dress, while the rugby player dons a crisp white shirt.

Marise captioned her post: “Half of you, half of me”.

A baby boy for The Pollards

In January, a radiant Marise revealed on Instagram that the couple is expecting a baby boy.

In her gender reveal post, she shared a photo of her dressed in a summery blue-and-white patterned mini dress at her baby shower which was held in Paarl.

“A day filled with so much love for our baby boy. We are immensely grateful for being able to celebrate our main squeeze with some of our favourite people. Thank you to everyone who made it an unforgettable day of celebration and love,” she wrote.

Handré Pollard hits the big 3-0

The humble Springbok flyhalf turned 30 on 11 March this year, with Marise gushing about the privilege of being in the “front seat” for the past 12 years to witness her husband’s achievements.

“30 years of you, of which I have had a front-row seat for the past 12 years. Man oh man… what a privilege,” she wrote.

Handré, I don’t even know where to begin. I’m still in awe of you every single day. Selfless, level-headed, humble, goal driven, loving, kind and I can go on and on and on. You are perfect in my eyes.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard gallivanting on a camel in Dubai

Baby season for Boks

It’s a bumper “bokkie” year for the Springboks, with Bok lock Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia, having welcomed their baby girl in January.

Faf de Klerk became a dad on 27 February. The popular blonde scrumhalf and his wife, Miné, named their little one Remi-Ré de Klerk.

NOW READ: Bok captaincy: Eben Etzebeth gets the nod

Eben Etzebeth Faf de Klerk Handrè Pollard Springboks

