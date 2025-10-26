Rugby

Venter could get another Bok shot

26 October 2025

Having made his Test debut in Bloemfontein last year, Venter has one cap to his name and will be eager to impress against a star-laden All Blacks XV outfit.

André-Hugo Venter and Cobus Reinach could add to his one Springbok cap if he impresses Rassie Erasmus when the Barbarians tussle with the All Blacks. Picture: Cole Cruickshank/Gallo Images.

Stormers hooker Andre-Hugo Venter could yet find his way back into the Springbok frame after being named in the Barbarians squad to face the All Blacks XV in London on Saturday.

Venter was not included in the Springboks’ touring group for the end-of-year Tests against Japan, France, Italy, Ireland and Wales, with Malcolm Marx, Jan-Hendrick Wessels and Johan Grobbelaar selected as the hookers.

Veteran Bongi Mbonambi was listed on the Bok shortlist ahead of him.

Still, the 24-year-old now has a prime opportunity to remind selectors of his value, with his Barbarians appearance coming at a crucial time – especially if Wessels’ appeal against his controversial nine-week suspension fails.

As Rapport pointed out, both the Barbarians match and the Springboks’ Test against Japan take place next Saturday in London, making it logistically simple for Rassie Erasmus to call Venter into the squad if required.

Stormers coach John Dobson and Samoan legend Pat Lam will be coaching the Barbarians.

Venter and Wessels, who matriculated together from Grey College in 2019, have been close friends for years – but could soon find themselves in direct competition for a Bok jersey.

Having made his Test debut in Bloemfontein last year, Venter has one cap to his name and will be eager to impress against a star-laden All Blacks XV outfit.



This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

