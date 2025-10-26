Jake White gets new job

“Schoolboy rugby is probably the purest form of the game. It’s the traditions, the jerseys, the family support. Everyone wants to be part of it.”

Jake White has landed his first coaching role since leaving the Bulls earlier this year.

The 61-year-old former Springbok coach has been recruited by Selborne College in East London as a consultant to strengthen its rugby programme from 2026.

“I’m excited to see what rugby looks like there now since I started coaching schools rugby years ago,” White told the Daily Dispatch.

“The most important thing is to build on what’s already in place. There’s an incredible rugby tradition and the catchment area is enormous. The Eastern Cape produces very good rugby players.”

White’s connection to Selborne came through Phiwe Nomlomo, who worked with him at Loftus and previously coached the school’s 1st XV

“Phiwe told me they’d like my input and that someone like me could add a lot of value,” White said. “He asked me to visit, and I did exactly that.”

A former Jeppe High School pupil, teacher and coach, White began his career in schoolboy rugby and says he’s looking forward to returning to that space.

“Schoolboy rugby is probably the purest form of the game. It’s the traditions, the jerseys, the family support. Everyone wants to be part of it.”

Selborne also confirmed that Derek Page, a former head boy and 1st XV player, will become the school’s new director of rugby.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.