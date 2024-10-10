Lions in for ‘three tough games’ in Europe, as Cash and Co set sights on top four

The Lions are hoping for a strong start to their URC tour when they face Dragons in Newport on Sunday. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Lions are aiming to pick up at least two wins out of three from their tour to the UK and Italy as they target a place in the United Rugby Championship (URC) top four come the end of the season.

Key to that will be getting a full house of points in their opening tour game against Dragons in Newport on Sunday afternoon.

The Lions have enjoyed a strong start to the competition with bonus point wins over Ulster and Edinburgh, who they will likely be challenging for a spot in the URC playoffs, but that will all be for nought if they can’t pick up away wins against arguably the two weakest teams in the competition.

Dragons have finished second bottom of the log in all three seasons of the URC so far, while the Lions‘ next opponents, next weekend, Zebre, have finished bottom in every season, before they end their tour against the team that has finished top every season, Leinster.

Despite that, Lions coach Ivan “Cash” van Rooyen believes both teams have shown that they are not to be underestimated, with Dragons having beaten Ospreys and pushed the Sharks all the way and Zebre have already stunned Munster this season.

“I think Dragons have improved immensely if you look at their season so far, while Zebre were probably untouchable in that second half against Munster,” explained Van Rooyen.

“Then we have Leinster at the Aviva. They’ll probably pick their strongest team before they get to the November break. So it’s definitely three tough games.

“But our goal is the top four. Within the group we feel it’s achievable. If we do our best and play what we can, we honestly feel we can get there.”

Toured well

Over their first three URC campaigns the Lions have generally toured well, picking up some impressive wins on the road, but they have unfortunately been unable to back that up with consistent performances.

Last season they suffered three tight losses and won once on their four game tour at the start of the season, and on their two game tour towards the end they stunned Connacht with 14 men, before disappointingly falling to Ospreys.

Following their three game tour this season, the URC breaks for the November internationals, before the Lions head back overseas to take on Munster, and then compete in the EPCR Challenge Cup and Van Rooyen admitted that the team was looking forward to the challenge.

“On tour it’s always a little bit of a smaller group. We spend more time together, so the tour is different and gives us different challenges,” said Van Rooyen.

“We know that we’ve really got to be in tip-top form against Dragons if we want a result, and the same with Zebre.

“We then like playing against the Leinsters and the Munsters because that’s where you see where you are and where you can test yourself.

“But before we can get to Leinster and Munster, obviously the Dragons game is the most important one.”