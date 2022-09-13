Vincent Tshituka has big Springbok dreams

Ross Roche

New Sharks loose forward Vincent Tshituka has big Springbok aspirations, but he still has to overcome the hurdle of citizenship before he can realise them.

The Democratic Republic of Congo born rising star has lived in Johannesburg for most of his life, where he started his professional rugby career for the Lions, making massive waves which led to the Sharks snapping him up for the coming United Rugby Championship (URC) season.

Even with the plethora of loose forward talent that South Africa has in the Springbok setup and around the world, Tshituka is good enough to break into the system, and will be able to do that once he is granted South African citizenship, a process that has been taking its time.

“It is moving, but it’s moving at its own pace. I have to respect the process ultimately and that’s what I am doing. From my end I just have to keep playing well, doing my bit and when the opportunity comes just be ready for it,” explained Tshituka.

“It really was frustrating at a point and really did bother me (with how long it was taking). But I have gotten to a place of allowing the process to happen as naturally as possible. If it’s going to take a little bit of time for the dream that I have then I’ll wait, because it is worth the wait.

“To become a Springbok has been a dream of mine for a long time now and it will continue to be a dream of mine to put on that jersey. As I wait the onus is on me to just continue with my form and keep playing the best I can possibly play.

“I don’t doubt that if I continue on that route there shouldn’t be a reason why I won’t put on the Springbok jersey one day.”

Director of Rugby

Tshituka is also excited to welcome former Blitzboks mentor Neil Powell to Durban, as he takes over the Director of Rugby role at the team, where he will be keen to make his mark and help elevate the team to new heights.

“He is a great coach and amazing at what he does, that’s why the Sharks have brought him in and I think he will continue to prosper in the Sharks environment. It is a very enjoyable and exciting environment to be in and I don’t see why he wouldn’t do well here,” said Tshituka.

Tshituka is currently recovering from a shoulder injury, which will see him miss the first few rounds of this season’s URC, but is hopeful that he will be ready to play by the time the Sharks return from their tour overseas.