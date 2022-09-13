Lions aiming to build on solid first campaign in URC

Ross Roche

The Lions are eager to build on a solid first season in the United Rugby Championship (URC) when the competition kicks off its second season this weekend.

After a difficult start to the previous campaign, with the Lions having won just two of nine games, they then went on to win six of their last nine, including picking up big home wins over Irish powerhouse Munster and Scottish side Edinburgh.

It was thus a positive end to the campaign that showed that they could compete with the best in the competition, and they will be aiming to continue that this season.

“From our side we are excited to keep on building and keep on moving forward. We have had a nice long pre-season and have settled into our structures as a squad. So we are really excited to connect as a team and with the fans this season,” said Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen.

“The beauty of this competition is that anyone can beat anyone on any given day, so it is always very competitive. We are not just in this competition to compete, we want to do really well, and we have that feeling in the camp that something could happen this season.”

The Lions lost a number of their best players after last season ended, including former captain Burger Odendaal, loose forward Vincent Tshituka, centre Wandisile Simelane and prop Carlu Sadie.

Better position

Despite those losses Van Rooyen believes the squad as a whole is in a better position as they have been able to strengthen the depth in the squad and fill certain positions that had been lacking.

“I feel we are better off than last season (in terms of squad depth). We have made specific signings in specific positions that we needed to,” explained Van Rooyen.

“Last season we felt that we were quite short in a couple of positions, and we have managed to fill in those gaps now. The squad is probably a bit younger this season, but that adds to the excitement. There is a real vibe in the team to put out something special this year.

“The tight five is a little bit older, which is really good for us, and we have some exciting young backs, so we are in a good place and are ready to go.”

The Lions kick off their campaign against cross-Jukskei rivals the Bulls at Ellis Park on Saturday.