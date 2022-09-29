WATCH: Bundee Aki banned for 8 weeks for THAT clean-out on Senatla

Sports Reporter

Connacht Rugby’s Bundee Aki has been handed an eight-week ban for his dangerous clean-out of Stormers wing Seabelo Senatla during their URC match in Stellenbosch last weekend.

Aki, who also plays for Ireland, was red-carded in the match, which was won by the Stormers.

Aki’s clean-out of Senatla was deemed to be dangerous in that it transgressed law 9.20 (a) “a player must not charge into a ruck or maul. Charging includes any contact made without binding onto another player in the ruck or maul.”

Bundee Aki banned for eight weeks for his clearout on Seabelo Senatla #URC pic.twitter.com/auifabK311 — Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) September 29, 2022

Aki accepted he committed foul play, he expressed remorse and apologised to Senatla. He has also agreed to address the issue, following receiving red cards for foul play involving head contact previously in 2019 and 2021, resulting in suspensions.

Bundee Aki banned for eight weeks.



Will miss all of Ireland's November Tests, although could be back for Oz game if he does the Head Contact Process Coaching Intervention. pic.twitter.com/GXSNt4x274— Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) September 29, 2022

Should Aki complete the coaching intervention programme the sanction will be reduced by one week.

Senatla has suffered a serious injury from the hit by Aki, but it is not yet known for how long the winger will be sidelined from action.

Fixtures Bundee Aki is unavailable for:

Bulls v Connacht Rugby 30 September 2022, URC

Connacht Rugby v Munster 7 October 2022, URC

Connacht Rugby v Leinster 14 October 2022, URC

Connacht Rugby v Scarlets 21 October 2022, URC

Ospreys v Connacht Rugby 29 October 2022 URC

Ireland v South Africa 5 November 2022, Autumn Nations Series

Ireland v Fiji 12 November 2022, Autumn Nations Series

Ireland v Australia 19 November 2022 Autumn Nations Series (substituted if the player successfully completes the head contact process coaching intervention)