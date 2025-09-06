Currie Cup result: Lions secure Ellis Park semi

The win has propelled the Lions to top of the standings on the Currie Cup log table.

The Lions topped the Currie Cup log with a decisive display against Griquas in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Former Bulls flyhalf Chris Smith scored 10 points from the tee as the Lions came from behind to storm to a dominant 37-7 win.

After poor weather delayed kick-off, the visitors struck first through flanker Lourens Oosthuizen, with George Whitehead adding the extras for a 7-0 lead.

The Lions hit back through centre Henco van Wyk, converted by Smith, before midfielder Richard Kriel broke the defensive line to put the hosts ahead 12-7.

A yellow card to Griquas centre Mnombo Zwelendaba late in the half handed Smith the chance to extend the advantage from the tee, giving the Pride a 15-7 lead at the break.

Scrumhalf Nico Steyn added the first try of the second half, darting through to stretch the margin. Smith followed with another penalty, and the Lions tightened their grip on the contest.

Former Stormers wing Angelo Davids powered over in the corner before Springbok fullback Quan Horn crossed for the Lions’ fifth try.

By the third quarter, the outcome was beyond doubt.

LIONS – Tries: Henco van Wyk, Richard Kriel, Nico Steyn, Angelo Davids, Horn Quan. Conversions: Smith (3). Penalties: Smith (2).

GRIQUAS – Tries: Lourens Oosthuizen. Conversion: George Whitehead.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.