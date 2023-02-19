White chuffed Libbok found a new home at Stormers and is thriving

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Bulls boss Jake White has jokingly hinted he has played a role in Manie Libbok’s rise to being one of this country’s top flyhalves.

The Stormers number 10, who played at the Bulls when White arrived as new director of rugby in the first half of 2020, became a Springbok last year.

Before joining the Cape-based team at the end of 2021 Libbok also featured for the Sharks but like at the Bulls he never quite reached his potential in Durban.

‘Maybe Manie should thank me’

But under the coaching of John Dobson and in a Stormers team that has become South Africa’s number one outfit in the last two years, Libbok has performed at a level that has resulted in his becoming a serious candidate for the Springbok No 10 shirt.

On Saturday, in front of 41,000 fans at a venue he once called home, Libbok was again at his best, scoring 13 points with the boot, including a 72nd minute drop-goal, to help his team beat the Bulls 23-19 in a URC match at Loftus Versfeld.

“Maybe Manie should thank me for releasing him,” said White about allowing Libbok to leave the Bulls for the Sharks in late 2020.

Manie Libbok in action in Bulls colours against the Stormers in 2019. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

“But we had Morne (Steyn), Chris Smith and Johan Goosen (at that time, when Libbok was let go). Sometimes you have to make a call … sometimes you get it right, other times you don’t.

“Players also sometimes need a change of environment (to reach their full potential). I’ve seen players go to places and play well, and other times they don’t play so well.”

‘He’s playing well’

White though admitted Libbok was currently on top of his game.

“He’s playing well. He loves playing against the Bulls … he performs every time. It’s almost his way of showing we should have kept him here.”

White then referenced a bunch of 1995 World Cup winners who left the old Northern Transvaal for Transvaal (under coach Kitch Christie) and reached their full potential.

“Look at guys like Rudolf Straeuli, Hannes Strydom, Gavin Johnson, Johan Roux, the list goes on … they all left Northerns for the Lions (Transvaal) under Kitch’s coaching and became World Cup winners.

“The reality is players leave franchises; it happens.

“Manie found a new home at the Stormers and he’s playing well. He’s really gelled with that backline, and whatever they’re doing there it’s working. That whole jigsaw puzzle is working for him, and it’s great.”