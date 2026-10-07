‘I will play wherever they need me,’ says Stormers utility forward Deon Fourie

Utility forward Deon Fourie is unsure where the Stormers will deploy him in their URC derby against the Sharks.

The evergreen Deon Fourie is ready to help out the Stormers in whatever way he can, and play wherever they need him, as they prepare for their massive United Rugby Championship (URC) derby against the Sharks at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Utility forward Fourie is part of a large contingent of Springbok players who are expected to return to the Stormers team for the match, but it will be interesting to see where he will be deployed.

Fourie, who turned 40 just over a week ago, has been the Stormers‘ premier No 6 since his return to the team in 2021, but for the Boks he has featured mostly at hooker, which he did for them during the recently concluded Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry.

With Bok captain Siya Kolisi back at the Cape side, and rising star Paul de Villiers also available, Fourie could find himself featuring in the front row this weekend, especially with Andre-Hugo Venter’s availability in question after he was concussed over the weekend, and with JJ Kotze set to make his first Stormers appearance of the season.

Difficult selections

“I am glad I am not on the coaching team, as I am not sure how they are going to select a team given how many good players we have available in certain positions,” said Fourie at a Stormers press conference on Monday.

“Wherever the team needs me is where I will play. I will play wherever there is a gap to fill. I’ll play hooker, flank or tighthead prop. Then it’s up to the coaches to make the tough decisions.”

How many Bok players are brought back for the Stormers this weekend could affect the team’s cohesion heading into the match, which the Sharks won’t have to worry about after most of their Boks played against Leinster last weekend, but Fourie said their extra resting time would help them.

“I guess the coaches will see how everyone is feeling after they return from tour (Bok players and Stormers players form their URC tour) and then take it from there. The Sharks played their Boks last week so they might have more cohesion than us, but at the same time it was good for us to get a week off,” said Fourie.

“We arrived back (from Australia) last Tuesday and then had some off time, whereas for the Sharks guys it was straight back into training. I enjoyed my week off.

“It may be that the Sharks will be more cohesive after playing together against Leinster, but fortunately the game is at home, and we are very excited about playing in front of our crowd.”

Misfiring lineout

A large reason for the Stormers loss against Edinburgh over the past weekend was their misfiring lineout, which was compounded by a terrible wind, and them losing Venter to concussion in the first half, which threw rookie hooker Vernon Paulo into the deep end in just his second Stormers appearance.

But Fourie threw his weight behind Paulo, explaining that it was more a problem with the whole system, and not just one person, and was something they had to work on ahead of the Sharks match.

“We must go and look at the whole system, at the plan. It’s a bit harsh for the public out there and all the media outlets to point fingers just at Vernon. I think it’s a collective issue,” said Fourie.

“The conditions weren’t the best as well. I think we’ll just go and look at the collective side of everyone’s job in a lineout. It’s not just Vernon or the hooker who throws in. It’s the lifting, it’s making the right calls as well. So everything plays a part.

“We’ll do a review on that and then see where we can be better. We’ll definitely support him. I’ve been there through my career, stuff that doesn’t go your way in a game and you feel a bit down, feeling like you’ve let the team down. But that’s absolutely not the case. Like I said, it’s a collective thing.”