Willemse and Supersport case closed

By sarugbymag

The Human Rights Commission has reportedly abandoned the investigation into the case involving Ashwin Willemse and SuperSport.

In 2018, Willemse walked off the SuperSport set during a live discussion, accusing fellow pundits Nick Mallett and Naas Botha of racism.

Mallett and Botha cleared

An independent investigation cleared Mallett and Botha in July 2018, but Willemse brought the matter before the HRC, who in 2019 confirmed they were investigating the matter.

However, Wisani Baloyi, the HRC’s acting communications coordinator, has now confirmed to Sunday newspaper Rapport that the investigation has been closed.

This is due to Willemse’s failure to respond to questions related to the investigation.

