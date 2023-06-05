Daily news update: Police progress in AKA murder case, Eskom exec linked to sabotage, Limpopo killings

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Police have reportedly made important breakthroughs in the investigation into the murder of Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA.

In February, AKA was shot outside the Wish on Florida restaurant in Durban.

Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, AKA’s friend and a celebrity chef, was also shot and killed during the incident.

City Press is reporting that police are investigating AKA’s close associates. They are also looking into members of a family involved in taxi operations. These family members also have links to the construction mafia in KZN.

READ MORE: Police make breakthroughs in AKA murder case – report

Eskom exec linked to sabotage at power stations – report

Picture File: Eskom’s Megawatt Park offices on 27 June 2011 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Foto24/Herman Verwey

An Eskom executive could be behind the continuous breakdowns experienced by the state-owned enterprise’s power stations.

Police are reportedly investigating the allegations made against the executive.

According to a Sunday newspaper report, the executive has top-secret security clearance.

The person is accused of appointing specific engineers that will help ensure there are breakdowns at certain power stations. They then profit from the money needed to fix the breakdowns.

READ MORE: Eskom exec linked to sabotage at power stations – report

11 people killed in head-on collision in Eastern Cape

The accident happened on Sunday on the R61 between Flagstaff and Lusikisiki at around 13:45. Picture: Supplied.

At least 11 people have been killed in a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a long-distance bus in the Eastern Cape.

The accident happened on Sunday on the R61 between Flagstaff and Lusikisiki at around 13:45.

The provincial transport department confirmed the accident and said that emergency services were on the scene and that the injured had been taken to hospital.

READ MORE: 11 people killed in head-on collision in Eastern Cape

Prominent Limpopo businesswoman and nephew murdered, set on fire in hotel

Image: iStock.

Two people were found murdered, with their bodies set alight, at a hotel in Limpopo on Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place just outside Ohrigstad, where a prominent businesswoman and a family member were attacked and killed.

Police at Ohrigstad, in the Sekhukhune District, have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

READ MORE: Prominent Limpopo businesswoman and nephew murdered, set on fire in hotel

Willemse and Supersport case closed

The former Springbok player walked off the SuperSport set in May 2018 after being brought to ‘breaking point’. Picture: Gallo Images

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has reportedly abandoned the investigation into the case involving Ashwin Willemse and SuperSport.

In 2018, Willemse walked off the SuperSport set during a live discussion, accusing fellow pundits Nick Mallett and Naas Botha of racism.

An independent investigation cleared Mallett and Botha in July 2018, but Willemse brought the matter before the HRC, who in 2019 confirmed they were investigating the matter.

READ MORE: Willemse and Supersport case closed