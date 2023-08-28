Willemse comfortable being Boks’ utility man: ‘Happy coaches trust me’

The Stormers back fulfils the same role in the Bok team that Frans Steyn performed for many years.

In the last phase of his Springbok career, the now retired Frans Steyn was the utility back covering multiple positions such as flyhalf, inside centre and fullback. Steyn’s versatility was influential in the success of the Rassie Erasmus-coached national team in 2018 and 2019, culminating in the World Cup triumph in Japan.

With time not on Steyn’s side, the Boks’ management knew they needed someone to take over from the two-time World Cup winner and they opted for Damian Willemse, who has been groomed for the position for some time now.

Willemse has stepped into the role with aplomb, showing he can play Test rugby at 10, 12, 13 and 15, and in an emergency on the wing. He has all the skills required to shine in any of these positions.

“I’ve been doing this role for the team for a few years now … it’s something that the coaches have entrusted me with. I don’t have a specific position … I’m just happy the coaches trust me with the role,” Willemse said ahead of last Friday’s Test against the All Blacks in London.

‘Lot of detail’

Being able to play in multiple positions means Willemse puts in several hours of work each week, familiarising himself with what’s needed if he is called upon to play at 10, 12 or 15.

“Well for me, playing at international level covering three positions, there’s a lot of detail I have to cover. Luckily, I have great coaches working with me. I have got coach Stokke (Mzwandile Stick) and coach Felix (Jones), great coaches who have been working hard on my skill set. It’s something we have been working hard on for a few years now.

“In the week I just form many units and partnerships and make sure I can run through my detail and make sure I don’t think too much about it when I run to the field,” he explained.

2023 World Cup

In the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, Willemse joined the squad as a replacement for Jesse Kriel. On the way to winning the tournament, he played a restricted part on the field but was major off it as part of the group preparing the others.

This time around for the tournament in France, the Stormers star is expected to have a starring role in the team’s attack. His man-of-the-match performance in the 35-7 win over the All Blacks on Friday night showed that.

“For me going into the World Cup it’s all about getting the team on the front foot and making sure that I play good rugby and help the rest of the team, to put guys in good positions.

“It’s just about playing well and making sure I’m in the best shape that I can be for the team to go forward and help create scoreboard pressure.”