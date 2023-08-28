WATCH: The Siya Kolisi speech that left SA with goosebumps

In an emotional moment, Kolisi waited for cheers of admiration to quiet down before sharing his side's gratitude.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi acknowledges the crowd after their superb win over the All Blacks in their World Cup warm-up match at Twickenham on Friday night. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Just days after the Springboks’ record-breaking victory against the All Blacks, captain Siya Kolisi’s post-match speech continues to reverberate across the country.

The Boks hammered New Zealand 35 to 7 at Twickenham Stadium in London, in their final warm-up match ahead of the World Cup in France next month.

Kolisi overwhelmed Bok supporters in South Africa and abroad with the team’s thanks for the support they had received.

Look at the support for @SiyaKolisi. “We do it for you”- Siya Kolisi to South Africans supporting the Boks. Beautiful South Africa, beautiful South Africans. United we shall stand 😀 🇿🇦 #RSAvsNZL #Springboks #StrongerTogether @Springboks #SSRugby pic.twitter.com/QdgNhUdCr9 August 25, 2023

Ubuntu

In an emotional moment, Kolisi waited for cheers of admiration to quiet down before sharing his side’s gratitude.

“It’s been an amazing journey for us as a group and to see so many beautiful South Africans out here I can’t tell you how proud I am. Before we got to the stadium, driving here in the bus just reminded us once again who we play the game for,” said Siya Kolisi.

“You (the fans) are who we do it for and why we work hard every single day. No matter where we are in the world, South Africans always turn up. We thank you, we appreciate you and we do it for you so keep backing us,” Kolisi said.

Reactions

The moment left many emotional, and social media was filled with love for Kolisi and the Boks.

“How humble is this man. I was sceptical about his game when he was made captain in 2018. But he has sure proven me and a lot of people wrong. I’m proud to say this is my Springbok captain,” tweeted one user.

How humble is this man. I was sceptic about his game when he was made captain in 2018. But he sure proven me and a lot of people wrong. I'm proud to say this is my Springbok captain. https://t.co/nb1r0dilDc — Groot Blou Bek (@GrootBlouBek) August 26, 2023

Vaughan Marshall said Siya Kolisi inspired all South Africans, while Kgopotso Africa said the Bok captain put his country first.

“Springboks does it the AKA style. Putting the country’s interests first. Less politics that side.”

Kolisi’ wife Racheal was also mesmerised by the support for the Springboks.

“So many South Africans, I’m obsessed…What a game of rugby to experience live!” she said.

With the Rugby World Cup starting next week, Kolisi’s speech will no doubt unite the country behind the Springboks as they take on the world.

