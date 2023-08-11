Getting into World Cup squad makes sacrifices worth it, says Ox Nche

By Athenkosi Tsotsi

World Cup-bound prop Ox Nche says it is “a good feeling” knowing that all the hard work and sacrifices have paid off.

Nche will be one of 33 Springbok players who’ll head to France in a few days’ time to compete at this year’s Rugby World Cup, his first, but it was touch-and-go and the Sharks man might have missed out, because of injury.

And already the Boks are without three key players in Lukhanyo Am, Handre Pollard and Lood de Jager, all out because of injury or illness.

Injury fears

Nche was set to start in the first game of the Rugby Championship against Australia in Pretoria last month, but he would be ruled out of the match and the competition after picking up a chest injury in training days before.

All of a sudden there were fears Nche might miss the World Cup and it didn’t help when SA Rugby’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus told the media that “Ox has just taken a knock to a pectoral muscle in training and to be honest, I’m worried about it.”

Erasmus continued: “Losing Ox will be a serious setback. He is maturing nicely and over the last year or so he has really come into his own. He is contributing beyond the scrums now. He is taking ownership of being a Bok and understands what we are trying to do. He is a vital player for us, so we await the medical report with concern.”

‘Good feeling’

The good news is Nche has recovered well and been passed fit and will travel with the Boks to Europe on Saturday for warm-up matches against Wales (Cardiff) and New Zealand (London) before heading to France and the World Cup.

“It kind of makes all the sacrifices that I made worth it, it’s a good feeling,” said Nche, 28, when reflecting on his World Cup selection this week.

“I mean, whether you’re a student or working, you put in something and hope that in return you will get success or something back. I think for me (going to the World Cup) it’s the highest form of success I can get. It’s amazing, it makes all the sacrifices and all the hours spent investing (in rugby) worth it.”

What has helped Nche grow in the last couple of years after initially playing behind Beast Mtawarira at the Sharks is his ability to learn from others, and he has cited how much he has picked up from fellow Bok Steven Kitshoff in recent times.

“I always say you try to take in the good that you can – if it’s going to help you become good at what you do, you take it,” he said.

“Sometimes you get people who won’t listen to you or be willing to help you, but fortunately for me I’m with a group of guys that are willing to learn and also teach me, that’s how I have got to where I am. Guys are always willing to help me and answer the questions that I have.”