‘Don’t lose hope’: More than 28,000 runners miss out on Comrades Marathon entries

A total of 56,283 applications were received during the various entry windows for the 100th edition of the annual ultra-marathon in KwaZulu-Natal.

With more than half the applicants missing out on an entry, Comrades Marathon organisers have urged disappointed runners to keep their heads up, with two more opportunities still available to secure a spot in next year’s race.

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) confirmed on Wednesday that 13,481 runners had booked their places at the 100th edition of the annual event during entry window periods which had been made available for individuals who were CMA members, had run the race at least nine times, or were raising money for charity.

This left 14,519 entries available during the general ballot which closed on Tuesday, but with 42,802 applications received, this meant 28,283 people had been denied an entry.

However, if any entrants did not complete the payment process which would open on Friday and Saturday, a redraw would be held.

In addition, any entrants who opted out of the race would be able to make their entries available to other runners during the substitution process which would open next year.

Sit back, wait and hope

“This is an exciting and emotional time for our running community,” said race director Sue Forge.

“While many applicants will be celebrating, others will understandably be disappointed or anxious about the outcome.

“We encourage applicants who were not selected in the initial draw not to lose hope. Any places arising from unsuccessful or incomplete payments will be returned to the ballot pool and allocated through a series of redraws. All unsuccessful applicants will remain eligible for these redraws automatically, and there is nothing further they need to do at this stage.

“Further entry opportunities may also become available through the official withdrawal and substitution process in 2027. The details of this entry window will be shared at a later date.”

A record 28,000 entries have been made available for the 2027 Comrades Marathon, a down run to be held between Pietermaritzburg and Durban on 13 June.