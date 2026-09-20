‘I’m stoked’: Kavanagh caps breakthrough season by shining for SA team in Copenhagen

Kavanagh ran the race of her life at the global championships after delivering a long list of impressive performances throughout the year.

Not only has Tayla Kavanagh been turning heads throughout the 2026 season, but she has even surprised herself, capping a memorable year by producing the race of her life at the World Road Running Championships in Copenhagen over the weekend.

Though a number of SA athletes performed well at the global championships, Kavanagh delivered a standout effort, shattering a national record and missing out on a medal by just one second.

Competing in windy conditions, she took fourth position in the women’s 5km race on Saturday in 14:51, becoming the first SA woman to break the 15-minute barrier on the road.

“I really surprised myself to come fourth because I really didn’t expect that,” Kavanagh said.

“I was just hoping to come in the top 10… so I’m really stoked with the performance, super happy and grateful, and it’s always an honour to represent South Africa.”

Impressive season

Her latest performance was another big step forward for Kavanagh, who had stunned a lot of people this year with her consistency on the track and the road, as she made a career breakthrough with a long list of impressive performances.

She set personal bests over 3,000m (8:46.86), 5,000m (14:58.49) and 10,000m (32:05.59) on the track, and over the 5km and 10km (31:26) distances on the road.

In addition, the 25-year-old distance runner finished eighth in the 5,000m final at the Commonwealth Games and won the national 5,000m and 10,000m titles.

Kavanagh had one more race planned this year, over 10km in Europe, before heading into the off-season break, and she was eager to see what lay ahead for her in the 2027 campaign.

“I’m really grateful for the season I’ve had. I managed to run really nicely this year and I think it’s been a great step in the right direction for me., so I’m really looking forward to building on that in my 2027 season.”

Other results in Copenhagen

Aside from Kavanagh, six other South Africans achieved personal bests at the World Road Running Championships which concluded on Sunday, including Tshepo Tshite who set a national record of 3:55.66 to take 10th place in the men’s mile.

Maxime Chaumeton also took 10th place in the men’s 5km race in 13:13, while Glenrose Xaba finished 13th in the women’s half-marathon in 1:07:49.