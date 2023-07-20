SA amateur Christo Lamprecht takes shock early lead at The Open

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

South African amateur Christo Lamprecht was the shock early leader on the first morning of the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England on Thursday.

Lamprecht qualified for the Open, his first Major, by winning the128th Amateur Championship at Hillside Golf Club in Southport, England a few weeks ago. He is ranked sixth in the world’s amateur rankings.

The 22-year-old currently plays for Georgia Tech in the USA.

Lamprecht looked at ease on the links layout, carding an opening round 66, five-under par.

Her made three birdies on his front nine without a dropped shot and then made four birdies, but two drops on his back nine.

Some of the other more recognisable South Africans battled in the morning. Louis Oosthuizen carded a three-over-par 74, while Charl Schwartzel was six-over-par (77) after his first 18 holes.

Among the favouries, Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka and defending champions Cameron Smith struggled as well.

Rory McIlroy was to tee off later Thursday.