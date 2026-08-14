SA carriage driver Wayne van Niekerk set for historic Aachen debut

The radiation oncologist will compete against the world's leading four-in-hand drivers in dressage, marathon and cones.

South African carriage driver Wayne van Niekerk is preparing to take the reins in one of equestrian sport’s biggest international stages.

He will make South African sporting history when he becomes the country’s first competitor in the FEI Driving World Championship for Four-in-Hand.

Van Niekerk set to make South African history

The championship in Aachen, Germany runs from 20 to 23 August and brings together the world’s leading drivers across dressage, marathon and cones.

For Van Niekerk, who has already represented South Africa at four World Championships in pairs, Aachen marks another milestone in a career that began with a chance encounter at a local dressage event.

“This is a huge opportunity, not only for me, but for carriage driving in South Africa,” he said.

“We are a small discipline at home, so to take the South African flag into a four-in-hand World Championship at Aachen is incredibly special. I hope it helps people discover the sport and realise just how exciting, technical and accessible carriage driving can be.”

A demanding career beyond the arena

Van Niekerk balances his international campaign with a demanding career as a radiation oncologist.

His horses are based in the Netherlands under the training of multiple world champion Boyd Exell, allowing him to compete against full-time professionals.

His appearance comes at a crucial time for carriage driving in South Africa, which has struggled with declining numbers since Covid.

Rising costs have added to the challenge, but interest is returning.

Van Niekerk hopes his campaign will inspire wider participation.