‘Super proud’ SA golfer Dean Burmester banks R75 million for LIV win in Miami

The other South Africans in the field in Miami also walked away with handsome cheques.

Dean Burmester poses with the individual trophy after winning the LIV Golf Invitational in Miami. Picture: Megan Briggs/Getty Images

South African golfer Dean Burmester has won the LIV Golf Tour Miami event in the USA, taking home the winners’ cheque of $4 million … in Rand terms R75 million. It is, by far, the biggest pay day of his career.

The South African beat Spain’s Sergio Garcia on the second playoff hole on Sunday after finishing the three-round event on 11-under-par, the same score as Garcia.

Fellow South African Louis Oosthuizen was tied for seventh place and banked $562,500 or R10.5 million.

The 32-year-old Burmester’s previous biggest wins came at the Tenerife Open in 2021, while he’s also won the Tshwane Open, Joburg Open and the SA Open last year.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Burmester said afterwards. “Today was my day … I’m super proud of what I’ve done.”

Today was @BurmyGolf’s day 🤝



“It’s been a long road to beat the best players in the world” 👀#LIVGolf @stingergc_ pic.twitter.com/8M4eK2S2jJ — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) April 7, 2024

Grace and Schwartzel

The two other South Africans playing on the LIV Tour — Branden Grace (tired-32 and $153.250) and Charl Schwartzel (tied-37 and $141.500) — finished down the field in Miami.

Schwartzel won the inaugural LIV event back in 2022.

The golfing world turns their attention to the year’s first Major this week, with the Masters taking place at Augusta National in Georgia. Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion.