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SA teams shatter records to grab two silver medals at World Relays

Picture of Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

2 minute read

3 May 2026

06:19 pm

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Lythe Pillay ran the quickest 4x400m relay leg ever recorded.

World Relays

The SA men’s 4x100m and 4x400m teams with their silver medals at the World Athletics Relays championship in Gaborone. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

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The national squad obliterated multiple records on Sunday, earning silver medals in the men’s 4x100m and 4x400m finals at the World Athletics Relays in Gaborone.

Though they did not retain the global titles they won last year, both teams broke new ground.

In the men’s 4x400m final, Mthi Mthimkulu, Lythe Pillay, teenager Leendert Koekemoer and anchor athlete Zakithi Nene took second place in the 4x400m final in 2:55.07.

They completed the four-lap race half-a-second behind host nation Botswana who won gold in 2:54.47. The national squad broke the SA record, with Botswana setting a new African record.

The two quartets climbed to the No 2 and No 3 spots in the all-time rankings (behind the world record of 2:54.29 held by the United States) and South African sprinter Lythe Pillay set the quickest 400m relay split ever recorded. Pillay covered his leg in 42.66, which was nearly three tenths of a second faster than American legend Michael Johnson ran on a relay leg back in 1993.

4x100m final

In the men’s 4x100m final, Mvuyo Moss, Cheswill Johnson, Bradley Nkoana and Akani Simbine completed the one-lap contest in 37.49.

Despite missing some injured first-choice stars including Gift Leotlela, Bayanda Walaza and Sinesipho Dambile, they finished just 0.06 behind the United States squad who won gold in 37.43.

Earlier at the World Relays championship, on Saturday, Viwe Jingqi, Kayla la Grange, Gabriella Marais and Joviale Mbisha finished fourth in their heat in 43.22.

Though they didn’t reach the final, they too set a South African record.

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