SA’s wait for next Major success goes on as Schaper, Du Plessis miss cut at US Open

The last time a South African triumphed in a Major golf tournament was in 2012.

South Africa’s wait for a next Major golf champion continues following the halfway cut at the US Open being played at Shinnecock Hills in New York.

Only two South Africans managed to qualify to play at the year’s third Major, namely Jayden Schaper and Hennie du Plessis. Both men, however, failed to make it to the weekend’s action, being cut at the halfway mark on Friday night following the first two rounds.

With scores of 75 and 75 on Thursday and Friday, Schaper was 10-over-par on his US Open debut.

Du Plessis, also on debut, shot 76 and 76 to be 12-over-par, and also missed the halfway cut.

Some of the leading names in golf were also cut from the action, namely Brooks Koepka, a former multiple winner of the tournament, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith, Shane Lowry and last year’s winner, JJ Spaun.

American Wyndham Clark, who won the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club in 2023, leads the way on a score of seven-under-par. He holds a four-shot lead over a group that includes Xander Schauffele and Matthew Fitzpatrick, also former Major winners.

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are even-par after the first two rounds, seven off the leader.

South Africa’s last Major victory came in 2012 when Ernie Els won the (British) Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes. In 2011 Charl Schwartzel won the Masters at Augusta while in 2010 Louis Oosthuizen won the Open at St Andrew’s.