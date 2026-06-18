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US Open: Just two South Africans to tee it up at Shinnecock Hills

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

3 minute read

18 June 2026

07:22 am

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JJ Spaun is the defending champion of one of the toughest tests in golf.

Jayden Schaper

South Africa’s Jayden Schaper plays a shot during a practice round prior to the 126th US Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

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Just two South Africans will feature among the 156-strong field for this week’s US Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, making it one of the smallest representative fields ever from this country.

Jayden Schaper, a two-time winner on the DP World Tour this season, got in as the leading player in the Race to Dubai standings, while Hennie du Plessis qualified to play for being the leading alternate at final qualifying at Walton Heath in Surrey, England last month.

Schaper, 25, won the Alfred Dunhill Championship as well as the Mauritius Open around Christmas to boost his standings on the DP World Tour, while Du Plessis, 29, has won a handful of titles on the Sunshine Tour. Both will be on debut at the US Open

The year’s third Major will take place from Thursday to Sunday with American JJ Spaun the defending champion. He won on a score of one-under-par at Oakmont last year.

Other recent winners of the US Open title in the field include Wyndham Clark (2023), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 and 2020), Matt Fitzpatrick (2022) and Jon Rahm (2021).

South African victories

The South Africans who have triumphed at the US Open are Retief Goosen, in 2001 and 2004, Ernie Els, in 1994 and 1997, and Gary Player, in 1965.

South Africa is seeking its first Major champion since 2012 when Els won the (British) Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes. Other recent Major triumphs are those of Charl Schwartzel (Masters in 2011) and Louis Oosthuizen (Open in 2010).

This year’s two previous Majors were won by Rory McIlroy (Masters in April) and Aaron Rai (PGA Championship in May).

Shinnecock Hills, with its treeless, wind-swept terrain and elevated greens, is regarded one of the toughest tests in golf. In the last four editions of the US Open being held at the club, only three players have finished the tournament with an under-par total.

In 2018, Brooks Koepka won with a score of one-over-par, the last time no player broke par.

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American Scottie Scheffler is seeking his first US Open title, to complete the career Grand Slam, while McIlroy is hunting a seventh Major title.

Koepka, meanwhile, is looking for a third US Open trophy.

Other players who’ll fancy their chances this week include Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Rose and Patrick Reed.

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