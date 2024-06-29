SABC to broadcast Proteas’ T20 World Cup final against India

The T20 World Cup final between South Africa and India will be played on Saturday at 4:30pm SA time

With just moments left before the Proteas take on India in the T20 World Cup final in Barbados, there is good news for fans after SuperSport and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) announced that the public broadcaster will televise the match live.

The agreement will also see the SABC broadcast the Springboks rugby tests against Ireland on 6th and 13th of July.

The men’s Proteas cricket team made history on Thursday by reaching the final of a senior ICC World Cup tournament for the first time following their inspired nine-wicket semi-final victory over Afghanistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago.

Agreement

SuperSport CEO Rendani Ramoha said they are pleased that an agreement has been reached with the SABC.

“The men’s national cricket team final against India today will be followed in July with the double defending Rugby World Cup champions, the Springboks, taking on Europe’s top side, Ireland, in two home tests.”

Historic moments

SABC CEO Nomsa Chabeli said the SABC has a pivotal role to inspire and build national pride and patriotism amongst citizens.

“This agreement is one of the many initiatives that the organization has been working hard on to ensure that citizens participate in major historic country moments. We are thrilled that our audiences will be part of the Proteas’ momentous occasion during the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup final match.

“The SABC’s broadcast will start from 15h30 on SABC 2 and our radio stations will carry the updates. We are also excited that we have also clinched a deal for two Springbok Test matches to be broadcast on Saturday the 6th and Saturday the 13th of July at 20h30, and this is testament to our commitment to inclusivity and ensuring that our diverse audiences’ needs are catered for,” Chabeli said.

It hasn’t been an easy tournament for the South African cricket team, but given a chance to make history against India, captain Aiden Markram says they won’t go looking for excuses if they don’t lift the trophy.

SuperSport

SuperSport will broadcast the cricket final live on SS Grandstand (DStvchannel 201), SuperSport Cricket (DStv channel 212) as well as SuperSport Variety 4 (DStv channel 209).

This channel is available to DStv customers, including those on DStv Compact to DStv Access packages. Viewers will experience an hour’s special build-up before the start of the match.

