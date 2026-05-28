Bafana’s Broos confirms Morena World Cup injury heartbreak

'For two weeks Thapelo would not be able to train and it would not be honest to the other players to take Thapelo,' said the Bafana head coach.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has confirmed that injury has ruled Mamelodi Sundowns right wing-back Thapelo Morena out of the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Bafana’s Modiba worry

Broos also acknowledged that there is a slight concern about left back Aubrey Modiba, and that this was part of the reason Kaizer Chiefs’ Bradley Cross was included in the squad.

The Bafana coach said they left it so late in making a call on Morena that it was only at 4pm on Wednesday (the final squad was announced three hours later) that they made a call.

“We knew Thapelo was injured but we didn’t know everything that would make us decide whether he could go to Mexico or not,” said Broos.

“Yesterday he had another scan and we had to wait for the result. So it was a bit stressful. At 3.30pm the doctor called and asked to meet. We were with the coaches and the doctor and he explained the medical result and we didn’t see the opportunity to take him with us.

“For two weeks Thapelo would not be able to train and it would not be honest to the other players to take Thapelo.”

Orlando Pirates wing-back Kamogelo Sebelebele is in the squad, while Thapelo Maseko can also cover for Morena on the right wing.

Modiba limped off the field with a hamstring injury towards the end of the first leg of Mamelodi Sundowns’ Caf Champions League final win over AS FAR.

And this has influenced the decision to bring the uncapped Cross to Mexico.

Broos – ‘That was also a reason’

“Bradley was with us two years ago. He suffered a bit from the level of Chiefs in the last few years. This year has been better. We do still have a little problem with Modiba so I had to look at that.

“Normally it will be no problem with Modiba, but if there is a problem we only have (Samukelo) Kabini on the left side. That was also a reason we took Bradley with us.”

Bafana will play Nicaragua this evening (kick off 6pm) in a friendly at the Orlando Amstel Arena, and will leave for Mexico on Sunday to begin their camp at altitude in Pachuca.

Broos also confirmed that Bafana will play one final friendly against Jamaica before their 2026 Fifa World Cup Group a opener against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium on June 11.