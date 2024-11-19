Bafana captain Williams up for top Caf award

Williams is up against Achraf Hakimi, Ademola Lookman, Simon Adingra and Serhou Guirassy for the Caf Player of the Year.

Ronwen Williams said he got ‘goosebumps’ seeing Nelson Mandela’s name on Uganda’s home stadium. Picture: Stephen Mayamba/BackpagePix

The year 2024 just keeps getting better for Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams. The Bafana captain has been nominated for the Caf Player of the Year award. Williams is the only player based in Africa out of the five stars that are vying for the top Caf award and faces stiff competition.

Williams’ rivals

He’s up against Achraf Hakimi of Morocco and Paris Saint-Germain; Ademola Lookman, who plays for Atalanta and Nigeria; Simon Adingra of Cote d’Ivoire and Brighton & Hove Albion; And Serhou Guirassy of Guinea and Borussia Dortmund.

The prestigious gong will be presented to the winner at the Caf Awards, which are set to take place in Marrakech, Morocco on December 16. The players are recognised for their efforts from January to October 2024.

Bafana bronze

During this time, Williams helped Bafana to a bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cote d’Ivoire earlier this year. He also played a crucial role in Sundowns winning the Betway Premiership.

The Bafana captain also got the nod in the Goalkeeper of The Year category. Also nominated are Manchester United and Cameroon’s Andre Onana’ PSL rival Stanley Nwabali of Chippa United and Nigeria; Al-Ahly and Egypt’s Mostafa Shobeir and Yahia Fofana of Angers SCO and the Ivory Coast.

The former SuperSport United star is also up for the Caf Inter-club Player of The Year award. 2024 has been an amazing year for the 32-year-old. He was recently also nominated for the Yashin Trophy prize at the prestigious Ballon d’Or awards ceremony.

Masandawana will represent South Africa in the Club of The Year category while Bafana are in line for the National Team of The Year award, with Hugo Broos also nominated for Coach of The Year.